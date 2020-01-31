Carollo Funds Maisin Scholarships For SFUSD Students

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As a San Francisco Public Utilities Commission's (SFPUC) social impact partner, Carollo Engineers is sponsoring two scholarships for college-bound high school seniors from the San Francisco Unified School District (SFUSD) through the 2020 Maisin Scholar Award Program.

Carollo is sponsoring the following two renewable scholarship awards:

The Dr. Espanola Jackson Scholarship, created to honor Dr. Jackson, a long-time civil rights and community advocate from Bayview-Hunters Point

The STEM Scholarship, which supports students pursuing a Science, Technology, Engineering or Math (STEM) career

Through the Maisin Scholar Award Program, scholars can receive up to $3,000 annually for up to four years for their college education. In addition to financial support, scholars also have access to internship opportunities, peer support and academic and career counseling. Seniors in the San Francisco Unified School District who will attend college or an accredited educational program in Fall 2020 and have at least a cumulative unweighted grade point average between a 2.0 – 3.5 are encouraged to apply.

"Scholarships play a critical role in helping our young residents achieve their dream of going to college," said SFPUC General Manager Harlan L. Kelly, Jr. "Students should never have to abandon their academic goals because of a lack of financial support. That is why we are so grateful that our social impact partners have elected to fund this critical scholarship program."

The Maisin Scholar Award is a program of the San Francisco Education Fund. This is the third year that SFPUC's firm partners will be supporting Maisin Scholar Awards.

"Carollo is committed to educational opportunities that will help promising high school students achieve their goals and dreams," said Lou Carella, Senior Vice President of Carollo. "We are proud to have started this partnership with the Maisin Scholar Award and Southeast Community Facility Commission in 2017. We are very gratified to see that other firms have decided to join us to provide multi-year scholarships for San Francisco Unified School District students."

Applications are due by February 14, 2020. To complete an application, students can visit here.

About Carollo Engineers

For more than 85 years, Carollo Engineers has provided a full range of innovative planning, design and construction management services to meet the water and wastewater needs of municipalities, public agencies, private developers and industrial firms. As the largest water-focused engineering firm in the country, Carollo has been a One Water leader—developing innovative, comprehensive water management strategies for our clients that promote institutional collaboration, provide multi-benefit solutions, and achieve sustainability and resiliency. To learn more about how Carollo is "Working Wonders With Water®", call (800) 523-5826 or visit www.carollo.com.

