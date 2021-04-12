CAROL’S DAUGHTER LAUNCHES LOVE DELIVERED: A Commitment to Combating the Black Maternal Health Crisis

Maternal mortality in the United States is at an all-time high, with Black people being disproportionately affected, regardless of age or level of education. In fact, Black mothers /birthing people are between 3 to 4xs* more likely to die due to childbirth or childbirth related causes than their white counterparts– with 60% of these deaths classified as preventable .

Because of the disproportionately damaging effects on our community, Love Delivered will work over the next 3 years, to positively impact the lives of Black birthing people and babies by raising awareness about Black Maternal Health amongst 100 Million people and directly engaging 10,000 people to be advocates.

"I was blessed to have a doula who recognized my needs and spoke to me AND up for me in so many ways. The experience showed me the importance of advocacy, because so many times Black women are not heard during such a crucial moment in their lives," explained Lisa Price. "With Love Delivered, and through the partnership with Latham and the Mama Glow Foundation, we have an opportunity to start to turn the tide on this crisis. Latham is someone I've known and admired for years and I love that we can come together as Black women, and take a stand for other Black women, ensuring their voices are heard, their needs are addressed, and their lives are saved."

"The movement for Black lives has to start before birth because there are forces working against us before we are born. In addition to demanding systemic change, for us to truly make a difference, we need to empower birthing people along the childbearing continuum with resources, guidance and advocacy tools to support their birth village and the larger community," stated Latham Thomas. "Birth is meant to be a joyful and transcendent experience, we have the opportunity to work together to restore safety, dignity and strive towards equity in birth."

Love Delivered will empower, support and show love to Black birthing people and babies when they need it most through robust outreach programing including:

Access to online resources and maternity experts for expectant and new families

Access to doula support and information on doula services in their area

Resources and tools for partners and supporters to create positive birthing experiences for Black birthing people

Community building events and forums for expectant and new families and their allies for sharing joyful, inspiring, birthing experiences

Amplifying the stories of those who have had challenging experiences, in an effort to educate and prevent these near-misses from happening to others

Love Delivered self-care deliveries

self-care deliveries Scholarship opportunities and information for upcoming Mama Glow Professional Doula Training programs

Become an Advocate

Join Carol's Daughter in the fight for Black Maternal Health and head to www.carolsdaughter.com/lovedelivered to become an advocate and learn more.

Also, follow @CarolsDaughter and @MamaGlow on Instagram for program announcements and information.

About Carol's Daughter

In 1993, encouraged by my mother, Carol, I began creating high-quality products made with love in my Brooklyn kitchen. As family and friends experienced how these products transformed their hair and skin, I knew that I was onto something good. I needed a name for my company, so I made a list of everything I was and everything I wanted to be, and I realized that the most special thing that I am is Lisa, Carol's Daughter.

-Lisa Price, Carol's Daughter Founder

About The Mama Glow Foundation

Mama Glow Foundation is a 501c3 non-profit organization committed to advancing reproductive justice through Education, Advocacy and The Arts. The Mama Glow Foundation was founded by the dynamic world-renowned doula and Oprah Super Soul 100 member, Latham Thomas. www.mamaglowfoundation.org

About Mama Glow

Mama Glow is a global maternal health company that is transforming the landscape of birth. Through their game-changing professional doula training programs, Mama Glow is home to a community of doulas from every corner of the USA and 6 continents. www.mamaglow.com

