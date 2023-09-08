Carolwood Estates launches its Summer 2023 Edition

Carolwood Estates

08 Sep, 2023

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As summer comes to a close, Carolwood Estates presents its Summer 2023 Edition

After setting a new precedent in the Los Angeles luxury real estate market with the successful launch of our Beverly Hills penthouse office late last year, Carolwood Estates continued to perform at a high level through the spring and into the summer of 2023.

The firm's single office of 100 elite licensed associates currently represents over $2 billion in current inventory. This season the brokerage brought some iconic properties to the market including the Wave House by architect Harry Gesner, the William C. Hay House by architect Charles H. Kyson and the House on Busch project by the firm Preliminary Research Office.

Carolwood Estates' selective roster grew this season as it welcomed Barry Watts, Andrew Beyer, the Davis Saadian Group, Anthony Bundak, Tyler Convery, Eric Carreiro, Hanna Ginsberg and Jared Page to the brokerage.

Twelve of Carolwood Estates' agents and teams were ranked among the top 1% in the Nation by RealTrends' The Thousand and America's Best (featured in the Wall Street Journal): Drew Fenton, Linda May, Resnick & Nash, Bjorn Farrugia, Susan Smith, Cooper Mount, Justin P. Huchel, the Davis Saadian Group, Kays & Mogharrabi, The Advisory, Nichole Shanfeld and Stephen Sigoloff.

Carolwood Estates' associates achieved the highest sales year to date in the neighborhoods of Beverly Hills P.O., Los Feliz (Brad Pitt's $38.5 million compound), Brentwood, Holmby Hills and Hollywood Hills. The sale of 2571 Wallingford Drive currently ranks as the highest sale in the City of Los Angeles and was notably sold to Hollywood power couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck.

This unrivaled pool of diverse talent has helped Carolwood Estates to maintain a dominant 28% market share of the $20 million+ residential market year to date in Los Angeles, a leading 20% market share of the $10 million+ market in its core neighborhoods and over $1.1 billion in total sales volume year to date.

Carolwood Estates closed 24 deals priced $10 million and above year to date and 30% of our deals priced $11 million and above were done in-house with fellow associates now at the brokerage.

Not exclusive to just luxury, the firm has sold over $200 Million worth of properties priced $4 million and below year to date.

