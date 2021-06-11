Carolyn Armitage Appointed Head of Thrivent Advisor Network

MINNEAPOLIS, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thrivent Advisor Network, the platform for independent purpose-driven advisors looking to deliver fiduciary advice as members of a community with shared values, proudly announces the appointment of Carolyn Armitage, CFP®, CIMA®, as Head of Thrivent Advisor Network, when she joins the firm on June 14. A skilled professional with more than 30 years' experience in financial services, she most recently served as Managing Director at ECHELON Partners, a leading investment bank and consulting firm to the wealth and investment management industries.

"The goal of Thrivent Advisor Network is to attract and serve purpose-driven advisors who are deeply committed to their clients and to achieve that we need to attract leaders that embody that mission of service and also bring extensive industry experience and credibility," said Luke Winskowski, Senior Vice President, Advice & Wealth Management at Thrivent. "Carolyn has all those qualities. She is someone who really thinks about how she can impact others and bring fulfillment to them. In a very natural way, Carolyn puts mission and purpose into her life which makes her a perfect fit with Thrivent."

As a serial enterprise builder of RIAs, hybrids and broker-dealers, at ECHELON Armitage helped CEOs make better-informed strategic planning decisions, improve their enterprise value, and design their proper legacy. She also was responsible for building high-performance teams and driving measurable results including compensation and equity plans. Prior to ECHELON, she led the Large Enterprise Business Management Consulting team for LPL Financial for three years. Earlier in her career, Armitage was Managing Director at Western International Securities and previously spent more than 12 years as Head of Advisory Service Wealth Management at ING Advisors Network (now Voya Financial Advisors). Armitage also held positions with HD Vest Financial Services.

"In my prior role, I worked with a number of Thrivent Advisor Network teams, and I've come to have tremendous respect for the organization and for Luke and his team," explained Carolyn Armitage, Head of Thrivent Advisor Network. "I love helping organizations realize their vision and saw a terrific fit between my expertise in wealth management and what Thrivent Advisor Network is building. My passion is helping people grow and reach their potential. I'm excited about the opportunity to grow the organization both organically as well as onboarding advisors from the industry."

In addition to her professional accomplishments, Armitage is also the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of True Circle Organization, a nonprofit public charity staffed by volunteers that creates "Go Bags" loaded full of food, water, clothing and daily necessities for people who are homeless to help them survive on the streets, clean up and feel better about themselves.

"I feel called to serve humanity and to help people. I know I can make more of a multiplicative impact by working with Thrivent Advisor Network to help their advisors who in turn can reach even more people than I could alone. I love the expansive impact that we have to help change the world," she added. "One of the things that most impresses me about joining Thrivent is that it's not just about managing people's money; it's helping them secure their hopes and dreams and live meaningful lives."

Naming Armitage as Head of Thrivent Advisor Network is the latest example of TAN's ability to attract top talent from around the industry and closely follows the recent hiring of Ryan Armock, an industry veteran with extensive experience on the broker-dealer side, as Director of Operations. Since launch in September 2019, Thrivent Advisor Network has grown to oversee $6.7 billion in assets under management1.

Thrivent Advisor Network, an SEC-registered investment advisor ("RIA"), is a new hybrid platform offered by Thrivent, a Fortune 500 diversified financial services organization helping more than two million clients achieve financial clarity. Thrivent created Thrivent Advisor Network as an opportunity for independent financial advisors to be part of a company committed to providing advisors the many benefits of a hybrid platform without the challenges of running their own RIA, while also helping advisors and clients connect their finances and values. Advisors who join Thrivent Advisor Network are seeking the freedom that comes from owning their own practice while still wanting the human connection and support that comes from being part of a community of professionals under the Thrivent Advisor Network RIA. Thrivent Advisor Network is positioned to serve as a significant partner to advisors looking to expand their capabilities and client offerings, boost their brand visibility, and enhance their practice.

1 As of January 31, 2021, Thrivent Advisor Network reported $5.3 billion in assets under management on its Form ADV.

