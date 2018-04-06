PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla., April 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Carolyn Cantin, ABR, e-Pro, is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a 2018 Lifetime Achiever in the field of Real Estate in recognition of her role as Broker Associate of Floridian Realty Services LLC.



Established in 2007, Floridian Realty Services has grown to over 50 agents servicing the surrounding Charlotte and Sarasota counties of Florida. A full service brokerage specializing in both residential and commercial real estate, the agents work with clients in an array of real estate matters including new home construction, buying and selling, annual and seasonal rentals and more. Dedicated to offering quality real estate services, the firm "provides professional guidance from property acquisition to financing to property management."

Amassing over ten years of experience in the field of real estate, Cantin is a prominent professional within the real estate industry. Throughout her career, Cantin has attained extensive experience in the areas of investment and residential properties, new home construction, relocations, waterfront properties, and vacant land.



Prior to her real estate career, Cantin was a licensed practical nurse for twenty eight years. Cantin attributes her success to her compassion and ability to help people with life transitions, which in turn reflects her success as a realtor.

To further her professional development, Cantin is an affiliate of several organizations including the National Association of Realtors, National, State, and local Women's Council of Realtors, the Education Committee for Englewood Board of Realtors, and the National Association of Women where she was recognized as Woman of the Year for 2013-2014.

In recognition of her professional accolades, Cantin was the recipient of the 2014 President Elect and the 2015 President of the Englewood Chapter of the Women's Council of Realtors.

Charitable to various organizations, Cantin contributes to numerous local charities including Imagination Library, the Humane Society, and kid's needs of Englewood.

When she is not working, Cantin enjoys sailing, reading, working out at the gym, walking, traveling, and spending time with her family and dogs.

