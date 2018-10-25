HOUSTON, Oct. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Carolyn Dixon is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Professional Member in the field of Industrial Supplies in recognition of her role as Owner of Mason Dixon Supply, LLC.

(PRNewsfoto/Continental Who's Who)

A full line industrial supply establishment, Mason Dixon Supply, LLC has served the Houston, Texas area for over 5 years. Partnering with several prominent manufacturers and distributors in the field, Mason Dixon Supply has specialized in providing Industrial, Janitorial, Safety, Office and MRO Supplies. Committed to offering their clients the exceptional customer service that they deserve, the firm has positioned themselves "to be able to react to customers' needs with minimal effort." Offering a wide array of services to their clients, the firm specializes in providing Safety Supplies, Welding Supplies, Office Supplies, Janitorial Supplies, Rigging and Lifting, Lubricants, Tools & Equipment, Hunting Supplies, Deer Blinds and Feeders. Ensuring their clients safety, the firm prides themselves on "building relationships" with their customers. With an "extensive network of professionals and vendors," the supply company ensures that their clients' needs are met in a diligent and timely manner.

With over four years of experience in her current position as Owner of Mason Dixon Supply, LLC, Mrs. Carolyn Dixon is revered for her mark on the Industrial industry. In her previous capacity, Mrs. Dixon attained experience within the fields of accounting and marketing. As active overseer of all daily operations, Mrs. Dixon is well-regarded for her highly developed and extensive skill set in providing superior services for her clients.



In an effort to further enhance her professional development, Mrs. Dixon is an elite fellow of several prominent organizations including the National Association of Professional Women where she is a VIP Member.

When not working, Mrs. Dixon enjoys reading, learning about health and nutrition, and spending quality time with her family.

Mrs. Dixon dedicates this recognition to her family and superiors of Chicago Bridge and Iron and those who believed in her.

For more information, please visit http://www.mdsupplytx.com/

https://www.facebook.com/MasonDixonSupply/

https://www.alignable.com/houston-tx/mason-dixon-supply-llc

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

Related Links

http://www.continentalwhoswho.com

