Carolyn I. Coleman, Ed.D, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

DERWOOD, Md., Oct. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the leading U.S. government agencies that "works to end extreme global poverty and enable resilient, democratic societies to realize their potential," USAID is known for providing development assistance on a global scale. Devoted to offering their clients eminent service, USAID specializes in providing assistance on a variety of issues, including climate change, the Global Health Initiative, hunger, economic growth and trade, education, gender equality, water and sanitation and working in conflict. With humanitarian efforts at the forefront of the agency's values, USAID specializes in "bringing disaster relief and lifesaving assistance amidst complex crisis."

Garnishing over thirty six years of experience in the industry, Dr. Coleman has established herself as an illustrious professional in the industry. A prominent professional in the field, Dr. Coleman has attained extensive expertise in developing strong leadership skills and aided in the prevention of radicalization.

Early in her educational career, Dr. Coleman attained her Doctor of Education in Child Development with a concentration in Management from Nova Southeastern University. In her previous years, Dr. Coleman completed her Master's degree in Political Science and International Relations from Atlanta University, her Bachelor's degree in Political Science from Morgan State University, and her Master of Science degree in National Security Strategy from the U. S. Army War College.

In an effort to further enhance her professional development, Dr. Coleman is an esteemed member of several distinguished organizations including the International Women's Leadership Association, Worldwide Branding and the National Association of Professional Women.

Dr. Coleman dedicates this recognition to the loving memory of her father, Walter, who passed in 1995, as well as to her mother, Irene.

