Carolyn Lee Renamed Chair of American Immigration Lawyers Association's National EB-5 Committee

ITHACA, N.Y., Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Carolyn Lee PLLC is pleased to announce that its principal, Carolyn Lee, will serve again as Chair of American Immigration Lawyers Association (AILA)'s national EB-5 Committee.

This is Carolyn's third consecutive year and fourth year overall serving as the National EB-5 Committee's Chair.

Carolyn is the Founder of Carolyn Lee PLLC based in Ithaca, New York. She advises EB-5 regional centers, developers, funds, and investors on EB-5 immigration matters. In her EB-5 immigration counseling career, she has helped U.S. project clients raise over $2.5 billion in EB-5 capital. Carolyn's experience includes counseling U.S. project clients achieve Form I-829 approvals representing over $1.27 billion in EB-5 capital. She has overseen the filing of thousands of immigrant investor cases through to the final stage of EB-5 immigration, removal of conditions on U.S. residency.

AILA is the national association of immigration lawyers and professors. With over 15,000 members, its mission is to promote justice and advocate for fair and reasonable immigration law and policy.

Carolyn has been Chair of the AILA EB-5 Committee since 2017 and served as Chair from 2012 to 2013, when USCIS first released the comprehensive EB-5 Policy Memorandum. She served as Vice Chair from 2014-2016.

Carolyn currently also serves as Legislative Counsel to IIUSA, a 501(c)(6) industry trade association for the EB-5 Regional Center participants and the premier forum for EB-5 advocacy and industry information.

2019 marks a year of challenges and opportunities in EB-5. "Remarkable things for our economy have been accomplished with EB-5 investment," says Carolyn. "It's up to us all to ensure the EB-5 Program grows to its full potential."

