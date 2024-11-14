CAROLYN RAFAELIAN PARTNERS WITH SNOOP DOGG TO LAUNCH HIS NEW FINE JEWELRY BRAND, LOVECHILD

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Carolyn Rafaelian, renowned jewelry designer and founder of Metal Alchemist, has partnered with Snoop Dogg and Larry Jackson of gamma. to debut Snoop's new brand, Lovechild (www.snoop.love) a bold new jewelry brand created to capture the power of love in wearable form, powered by Metal Alchemist.

Snoop Dogg and Carolyn Rafaelian; Photo Credit: Dah Dah

Rooted in Rafaelian's commitment to American craftsmanship, Lovechild is made entirely in Rhode Island, The Jewelry Capital of The World™, with every piece crafted through Metal Alchemist's proprietary techniques and infused with energy that promotes love, clarity, and positive change for the wearer. For Rafaelian, this partnership represents a shared mission to create jewelry that goes beyond aesthetics to serve as a source of empowerment for the wearer.

"Lovechild is truly special to me because it reflects the things I believe in deeply," Rafaelian says. "When Larry Jackson at gamma. connected Snoop and me, it was pure creative chemistry. We're each driven by a commitment to empowering others and creating something meaningful. With Lovechild, we're channeling intention, energy, and legacy into every piece—crafted to be passed down as more than just jewelry, but as a movement of love and purpose."

Each Lovechild piece is a testament to Metal Alchemist's commitment to quality and integrity, crafted entirely in-house by master metalsmiths in Rhode Island. Using only clean, precious metals, Lovechild jewelry is designed to be worn by anyone, featuring timeless, unisex designs in multiple sizes and styles. Crafted to last generations, by artisans who have been doing this for generations, every Lovechild piece—from its initial metalwork to the final polish— is crafted with heart and heritage, built for daily wear and meant to be passed down. Every detail of Lovechild, from jewelry to packaging, is also proudly produced in Rhode Island with eco-friendly practices.

The Partnership Behind Lovechild

gamma. has played a key role in supporting Snoop's vision by providing the resources and creative freedom to bring Lovechild to life in partnership with Metal Alchemist. Recognizing the shared mission to blend artistry and purpose, gamma. connected Snoop and Rafaelian, enabling this unique collaboration to thrive and to introduce a new standard for jewelry made with integrity.

About Carolyn Rafaelian

Carolyn Rafaelian's journey in jewelry design has always been rooted in her commitment to American craftsmanship and innovative, meaningful designs. Through Metal Alchemist, based in Rhode Island, Rafaelian has dedicated herself to creating timeless pieces that elevate the experience of wearing jewelry through sustainable practices and purposeful design. Rafaelian founded iconic accessories and jewelry company Alex & Ani in 2004 and left the company in 2020. Her dedication extends to several Rhode Island landmarks, including Belcourt of Newport, Sakonnet Vineyard, and Bar and Board restaurant, where she invests in preserving Rhode Island's cultural legacy.

Lovechild can be found online at snoop.love, or in store at REEDS Jewelers.

SOURCE Metal Alchemist