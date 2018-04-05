LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y., April 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Carolyn Reinach Wolf is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member in the field of Law in recognition of her role as an Executive Partner and Director of the Mental Health Law Practice at Abrams, Fensterman, Fensterman, Eisman, Formato, Ferrara, Wolf & Carone, LLP.

Established since 2000, Abrams, Fensterman, Fensterman, Eisman, Formato, Ferrara, Wolf & Carone, LLP is a full service law firm. "Committed to providing each client with quality counsel, innovative solutions and personalized service," the firm focuses on areas of mental health and health care law, representing families and individuals, major hospital systems and community hospitals, outpatient programs, mental health and health care professionals, higher educational institutions, and skilled nursing facilities.

Amassing thirty years of experience in the field of Mental Health Law, Wolf is the only attorney in the country with a family-focused mental healthcare practice. She is currently an adjunct professor at Maurice A. Deane School of Law at Hofstra University, teaching Law and Psychiatry. The depth and breadth of her experience has made her an outstanding speaker and consultant to health care and mental health organizations as well as institutions of higher education, specifically university counseling centers and administrators, and professional associations throughout the country regarding mental health law issues. She is admitted to practice in the New York State and Federal Courts as well as the U.S. Supreme Court.

Throughout the course of her education and training, Wolf attained her Juris Doctor degree from Hofstra University School of Law. In her previous years, Wolf attained her Master of Science in Health Services Administration from the Harvard School of Public Health and a Master of Business Administration degree in Management from the Hofstra University School of Business.

To further her professional development, Wolf maintains affiliations with several organizations including the ASHRM, New York State Board of Directors; Nassau County Bar Association, Hospital and Health Law Committee; NCBA, Lawyers Assistance Program Committee; New York State Bar Association, Health Law Section; NYSBA, Health Law Section Subcommittee on Mental Health Law; National Center for Higher Education Risk Management, and National Behavioral Intervention Team Association president 2016-2017.

A renowned scholar, Wolf co-authored several publications including The Risk Management Quarterly Journal article, The Increased Threat of Hospital Liability and After Munsey v. Delia in August 2017. In recognition of her professional accolades, Wolf has been selected to the New York Super Lawyers list since 2013.

