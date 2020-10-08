CaroMont Health Begins Construction On New Patient Tower

"With nearly 250,000 patient encounters every year, CaroMont Regional Medical Center has experienced a steady increase in patient volume," said Chris Peek, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Coupled with the projected growth of our community and the advancing age of our patient population, the need for hospital-based care continues to rise."

Each floor in the state-of-the-art tower will include 26 private ICU-level patient rooms, centralized nursing stations and administrative areas to allow for clear visual observation of all patient rooms. Every aspect of the tower is designed with community in mind, beginning with the collaborative approach of the project team.

"The process to evaluate, plan and develop the future Critical Care Tower here at CaroMont Regional Medical Center represents our collaborative approach to projects, big and small," said Ashley Long, RN, VP for Patient Care Services and Chief Nursing Officer. "From the innovative floor plan, which will allow our nurses to do their jobs more efficiently, to the larger rooms that balance technology and comfort, this project will make a difference for each of the thousands of patients who depend on us."

Dr. Heath High, Medical Director for Critical Care and Physician Lead for the Critical Care tower project, echoed the focus on patients and their families.

"Critical care is a complex discipline that requires significant resources," said Dr. High. "This project will position the care team to continue to provide highly advanced medical therapy and create a healing environment for patients and their loved ones during a difficult time in their lives."

The Critical Care tower at CaroMont Regional Medical Center is projected to open in early 2023.

About CaroMont Health:

CaroMont Health is a not-for-profit health system headquartered in Gastonia, NC. Committed to providing compassionate, exceptional and highly reliable care, the system's 435-bed CaroMont Regional Medical Center was named among IBM Watson Health 100 Top Hospitals in 2018. With a focus on putting patients first, CaroMont Health has been a trusted healthcare partner since 1946. For additional information, visit: www.caromonthealth.org.

SOURCE CaroMont Health