CaroMont Health Partners with LifeShare Carolinas and InVita Healthcare Technologies to Modernize Organ, Eye, and Tissue Donor Notifications with the Implementation of iReferral

iReferral® interface technology modernizes the donor notification process by allowing hospitals to automate the identification of potential organ, eye, and tissue donors and electronically notify their federally designated Organ Procurement Organization (OPO).

GASTONIA, N.C., Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CaroMont Health (CaroMont), in partnership with InVita Healthcare Technologies (InVita), providers of the iTransplant® software and iReferral technology, and LifeShare Carolinas, the federally designated OPO serving southwestern North Carolina, announce the successful launch of iReferral for the first electronic referral implementation of its kind in North Carolina.

Prior to this launch, CaroMont was equipped with InVita's iReferral Portal, which replaced the outdated process of a time consuming phone call to the OPO, allowing nurses to remain at their patient's bedside while manually entering the referral through a secure web portal. With this implementation of the iReferral interface, potential organ and tissue donor notification is securely delivered directly from the hospital EMR to the OPO's iTransplant System eliminating all manual data entry.

For organ donation, timing is everything. Post this

"Providing the latest software and tools to enhance the patient experience ensures CaroMont Health can continue to provide the best care to our community," said Brian Grieg, Director of Critical Care Services at CaroMont Regional Medical Center. "It is critical to seamlessly connect individuals with supportive specialists and this program expands our ability to provide compassionate care when patients and their families are at their most vulnerable. For organ donation, timing is everything. We are proud to join LifeShare of the Carolinas and InVita in supporting those who choose to give the ultimate gift: life."

"We are grateful to our partners at CaroMont for their continued dedication to organ, eye, and tissue donation. The decision to implement this new technology highlights the hospital's commitment to honoring the wishes of those who want to donate organs, eyes, and tissue to save and improve lives," said Ericka Harrison, Chief Operating Officer at LifeShare Carolinas. "CaroMont is the first hospital in LifeShare's service area to take this huge step toward ensuring that no opportunities for donation are missed. We are excited to be a part of this milestone."

Every donor has the potential to save 8 lives through organ donation and transform the lives of countless others through tissue and eye donation. With more than 100,000 Americans waiting for a second chance at life, the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) mandate that hospitals notify their federally designated OPO of all potential organ, eye, and tissue donors. iReferral directly improves regulatory compliance to these federal mandates that are in place to provide another chance for those who are waiting for a life-saving transplant.

"At InVita we are continuing to launch these interfaces in partnership with OPOs and hospitals across the country in support of revolutionizing the organ, eye, and tissue donor referral process," said Wade Liu, Chief Product Officer and General Manager, InVita Healthcare Technologies, Donation and Transplant Division. "As a direct result of each implementation we have seen tremendous outcomes demonstrating improved compliance to federal mandates and more lives saved."

About the CaroMont | caromonthealth.org

About LifeShare Carolinas | lifesharecarolinas.org

About InVita Healthcare Technologies | invitahealth.com

SOURCE InVita Healthcare Technologies