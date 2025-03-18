Caron Scientific Unveils New Product Launch, The 7406 Incubator Shaker

MARIETTA, Ohio, March 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Caron Scientific, Inc., a leading provider of advanced environmental testing, incubation, and controlled environment equipment, announced today at the EU Advanced Therapies conference their newest product, the 7406 Incubator Shaker.

The 7406 is the highest capacity single chamber Incubator Shaker with the smallest footprint for cell culture environments. The vertical system allows lab and production floor space savings, while the integrated design provides optimum condition uniformity across all system levels.

To manage the potential of contamination, traditional incubators use either a high-heat decontamination cycle, which is extremely timely and requires an empty chamber, or a wet H₂O₂ vapor cycle, which saturates the incubator chamber with an H₂O₂ fog that can lead to condensation and puddling. Caron Scientific designed a dry H₂O₂ fogging sterilization technology, preventing condensation formation. A humidity sensor continuously monitors vapor levels, while electronic control systems regulate injections to maintain a stable, effective concentration.

"Ensuring successful suspension cell culture production runs is critical for our customers," stated Jay Abramo, Chief Commercial Officer, Caron Scientific. "Our Incubator Shaker utilizes our dry H₂O₂ sterilization technique, keeping the humidity level below saturation, which allows for immediate use of the incubator post-cycle, significantly reducing technician time and effort." Caron is the first company to offer H₂O₂ sterilization in incubator shakers, providing unmatched contamination control to help our customers avoid costly fines from regulatory agencies and prevent unwanted downtime. Unlike traditional incubator shakers, Caron's humidity control system operates without any standing water, eliminating a major challenge for GMP manufacturing processes."

The Caron Scientific 7406 Incubator Shaker with its in-unit sterilization, enables laboratories to enhance efficiency, improve reliability, and maintain a contamination-free environment with greater confidence.

The Caron Scientific 7406 Incubator Shaker with its in-unit sterilization, enables laboratories to enhance efficiency, improve reliability, and maintain a contamination-free environment with greater confidence. Visit www.caronscientifc.com for more information.

About Caron Scientific

With over 38 years in the industry, Caron Scientific specializes in designing and manufacturing high-quality controlled environment equipment for the laboratory. Caron Scientific's purposeful product range includes state-of-the-art environmental test chambers, cell culture incubators, stability storage systems, and automation-supporting enclosures. Each product is meticulously engineered to ensure precision, reliability, and compliance with international standards. All team members at Caron are an integral part of the company's ecosystem, contributing to the primary goal of 'Setting the Standard in Environmental Control.' For more information, visit https://caronscientific.com.

