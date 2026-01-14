Caron Treatment Centers Opens New Outpatient Center in Delray Beach, Expanding Access to Community-Based Addiction Care

New Congress Avenue outpatient location supports PHP and IOP services for adults 18+ as part of Caron's growing Florida continuum of care

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Caron Treatment Centers, an internationally recognized nonprofit dedicated to transforming lives through addiction and behavioral healthcare treatment, research, prevention, and education, announced today the opening of a new outpatient center in Delray Beach, Florida.

The new outpatient center is now fully operational and currently providing Partial Hospitalization Program (PHP) and Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP) services for adults ages 18 and older. Outpatient services will be added in the coming months.

The new center expands Caron's in-network insurance programming in South Florida and supports individuals who do not require residential treatment, as well as those stepping down from higher levels of care. The program is part of Caron's strategic commitment to serve more people and improve access to high-quality addiction treatment within the local community.

"This new outpatient location represents an important milestone in our continued investment in South Florida," said Javier Ley, Executive Vice President of Caron's Florida campus. "By expanding access to PHP and IOP services in a community-based setting, we're meeting people where they are—whether they're beginning treatment or transitioning from residential care. This allows us to better serve individuals and families throughout Delray Beach and the surrounding areas."

The Congress Avenue outpatient center complements Caron's existing Florida services, including medical detoxification and residential care at The Keele Medical Center, and strengthens Caron's ability to deliver a full continuum of in-network addiction treatment in South Florida.

"Our goal has always been to expand access to evidence-based, medically supervised care without compromising quality," said John Driscoll, President and CEO of Caron Treatment Centers. "Opening this new outpatient center is another step forward in making comprehensive, brain-based addiction treatment more accessible—especially for individuals who can benefit from structured clinical care while remaining connected to their daily lives and support systems."

The new outpatient center is staffed by an experienced multidisciplinary team and reflects Caron's neurorestorative approach, which integrates clinical excellence, medical oversight, and long-term recovery planning to support sustainable outcomes.

Caron's in-network programs in Florida currently accept Florida Blue Cross (Lucet), Optum (United Behavioral Health), and Aetna.

About Caron Treatment Centers

Caron Treatment Centers is an internationally recognized nonprofit dedicated to transforming lives through addiction and behavioral healthcare treatment, research, prevention, and addiction medicine education. For nearly 70 years, Caron has helped thousands of individuals and families find hope and healing from substance use and co-occurring mental health disorders.

Anchored by medical centers in Pennsylvania and Florida and headquartered in Wernersville, Pennsylvania, Caron provides a comprehensive continuum of care for teens through adults, including medical stabilization and detoxification, residential treatment, partial hospitalization, intensive outpatient and outpatient services, recovery support, family programming, and alumni services. Caron also offers signature programs for executives and older adults. In addition to its Pennsylvania and Florida campuses, Caron provides services in Wyomissing, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., Atlanta, and New York City. Caron is in-network with major insurance plans and offers financial assistance for those who qualify. Learn more at caron.org.

