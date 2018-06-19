Caronlab Australia credits Nutritional Products International with successful launch of products into U.S. market

Caronlab Australia was founded by Lilliane Caron in 1979 as a salon in Australia. Unhappy with waxes already on the market, Caron developed her own line of affordable and easy-to-use home waxing products lines, Waxxxie and Bump eRaiser, to prevent and treat ingrown hairs redness, itchiness and pimples for smooth and healthy-looking skin.

"When looking for representation for our products in the U.S. we wanted a strong team of professional people who could help us from the early stages," said Greg Ure, CEO at Caronlab Australia. "For this reason, we chose NPI."

NPI is a family-owned global brand management firm that has helped more than 3,500 foreign and domestic brands make their way to big name retailers in the United States. With more than 25 years of experience, Mitch Gould, Founder and CEO of NPI, has sold his clients to virtually every major retailer in the United States including GNC, Vitamin World, The Vitamin Shoppe, Walmart, 7-Eleven, Amazon.com and Whole Foods, to name a few. Gould's expertise in retail distribution has surpassed a billion dollars in sales.

"Mitch and Brian Gould along with its NPI professional team helped with the initial launch of our products, development of packaging, FDA requirements, custom clearance issues, secure distribution in Amazon and throughout U.S. retailers," Ure said. "IHM reviews our websites to make sure they were appropriate for the U.S. market, and it provides public relations support so retailers can hear about our products."

Jeff Fernandez, NPI's Executive Vice President, is essential to the team because he has the necessary expertise and knowledge of how to bring foreign brands to the U.S. market. His experience comes from successfully managing multi-million-dollar verticals such as the health and wellness, and skincare categories on Amazon and Wal-Mart Stores Inc. as buyer.

"No one can match the decades of experience we have in the retail industry, and Jeff is our ace in the hole," added Gould, "he knows exactly what buyers are looking for in products. NPI delivers."

For more information on Waxxxie and Bump eRaiser, visit www.waxxxie.com and www.bumperaiser.com.au. For information on NPI, visit www.nutricompany.com

Please direct inquiries to:

Chloe Sommers, 561-544-0719

pr@inhealthmedia.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/caronlab-australia-credits-nutritional-products-international-with-successful-launch-of-products-into-us-market-300667935.html

SOURCE Caronlab Australia