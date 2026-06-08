Carowinds Announces 100-Foot Super Flume Ride Set to Break Three World-Records

Rip Roarin' Falls Will Feature the World's Tallest Log Flume Drop, First-Ever Super Flume Mega Drop and Next-Generation Family Thrills With 2027 Debut

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CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Carowinds is making a massive splash on the state line with the unveiling of Rip Roarin' Falls, a world-record-breaking super flume ride set to debut in 2027. The new attraction combines the timeless appeal of traditional log flume rides with revolutionary thrills and immersive storytelling for a new generation of families and thrill-seekers.

Rip Roarin’ Falls Will Feature the World’s Tallest Log Flume Drop, First-Ever Super Flume Mega Drop and Next-Generation Family Thrills With 2027 Debut. Speed Speed

Rip Roarin' Falls will be one of the tallest water rides ever constructed and home to the world's first super flume mega drop at more than 100 feet. It will boast three world records, including the tallest log flume drop, tallest reverse drop and tallest reverse camelback.

"This level of investment and innovation is a true testament of our team's commitment to bringing legendary attractions and world-class experiences to the Carolinas," said Bridgette Bywater, Carowinds president. "As a new signature ride, it combines record-setting thrills and cutting-edge ride innovation—all with a 35-inch height requirement that makes it accessible for families. It's the perfect addition, sure to create lasting memories for generations of guests."

A First-of-its-Kind Experience – Exclusive to Carowinds

Themed after an abandoned lumber mill, a place rumored to be haunted, guests board an eight-passenger boat and embark on a 6-minute, 30-second whimsical adventure. Two high-speed reversing switches change the direction of the boat twice, sending riders forward and backward through 2,240 feet of surging waters and down two record-setting drops. Rip Roarin' Falls concludes with a 100-foot plunge, reaching speeds of 50 mph and an iconic splashdown.

As guests complete their journey through the picturesque terrain, they are immersed in the mystery of the mill, encountering surprise after surprise. With a mix of coaster-like drops and water ride splashes, this one-of-a-kind attraction provides riders with a unique experience only available at Carowinds.

Rip Roarin' Falls Stats:

Model: Super Flume

World Records:

Tallest Flume Drop (100ft) Tallest Reverse Drop (42ft) Tallest Reverse Camelback (32ft)

Top Speed: 50 mph

Elevation: 100+ ft

Length: 2,240ft

Duration: 6.5 minutes

Height Requirement: '35 inches with parent/ '42 inches unaccompanied

Manufacturer: WhiteWater

Construction is currently underway. Rip Roarin' Falls will be located on the former site of Rip Roarin' Rapids, a water ride retired in 2019. The ride's loading station, specially designed to increase rider capacity and reduce wait times, is accessible through the Thrill Zone section of the park near Fury 325. The minimum height requirement is 35 inches when accompanied by a guest 16 years or older and 41 inches when unaccompanied.

Carowinds has experienced significant growth in recent years, adding more than 20 rides and attractions since 2015 alongside major expansions to Carolina Harbor Waterpark and the park's family area, Camp Snoopy. Rip Roarin' Falls continues this wave of investment, joining Fury 325, Copperhead Strike and Snoopy's Racing Railway as signature attractions that have redefined the park's lineup.

Carowinds Launches New Season Membership Program

To celebrate the historic announcement of Rip Roarin' Falls, Carowinds announced a new Membership program, providing guests with a new way to save on admission and enjoy unlimited visits to the park. Currently available at $8 a month, a Carowinds Membership includes admission to Carowinds and Carolina Harbor Waterpark for the remainder of 2026, plus 2027 for the debut of Rip Roarin' Falls.

In addition to unlimited visits and access to seasonal events like SCarowinds and WinterFest, Gold Memberships include admission to six additional east regional Six Flags parks, including Kings Dominion near Richmond, Six Flags Over Georgia and Six Flags White Water near Atlanta, Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey, Dorney Park in Pennsylvania and Six Flags New England, making weekend getaways and road trips even more rewarding. This program offers year-round, multi-park access at a low monthly rate alongside traditional Passholder benefits such as free parking, park discounts and exclusive perks.

"Our new membership program is another reason why Carowinds remains one of the most valuable entertainment options in the Carolinas. We provide affordable access to fun, and with the debut of Rip Roarin' Falls, guests will be treated to unlimited splash downs and record-breaking drops all season," said Bywater.

To learn more about Rip Roarin' Falls or Carowinds' new Membership program, visit carowinds.com.

About Carowinds

Carowinds, a 400-acre amusement park located on the North Carolina-South Carolina state line, is home to top-rated roller coasters, including Fury 325, the world's tallest and fastest giga coaster, as well as more than 58 rides, attractions, and live stage shows. Carolina Harbor, a 26-acre water park, features a variety of water slides, wave pools, large play structures and a three-acre children's play area. Carowinds Camp Wilderness and SpringHill Suites by Marriott at Carowinds are guest accommodations located on-site.

About Six Flags Entertainment Corporation

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: FUN) is North America's largest regional amusement-resort operator with 20 amusement parks, 14 water parks and nine resort properties across 13 states in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. The Company also manages an amusement park in Saudi Arabia. Focused on its purpose of creating FUN, thrills and a lifetime of memories, Six Flags provides immersive entertainment to millions of guests every year with world-class coasters, themed rides, thrilling water parks, resorts and a portfolio of beloved intellectual property such as Looney Tunes®, DC Comics® and PEANUTS®.

SOURCE Carowinds