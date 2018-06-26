Carowinds Offering Free Admission To United States Military

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Carowinds is paying tribute to our brave military service men and women by offering free park admission June 30-July 8, 2018 to any active, inactive or retired member of the United States military with valid military I.D., including discharge papers.
Our military community may also purchase discounted tickets online for their family and friends at carowinds.com.
Carowinds will illuminate the skies above the state line on Independence Day, July 4th with a Celebrate America Fireworks Show. The show starts at 9:30 p.m.
