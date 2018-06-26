Carowinds will illuminate the skies above the state line on Independence Day, July 4th with a Celebrate America Fireworks Show. The show starts at 9:30 p.m.

About Carowinds

Carowinds, a 400-acre theme park located on the border of North and South Carolina, is home to more than 60 rides, shows and attractions, including 13 world-class rollercoasters and Carolina Harbor, a top-rated 26-acre water park.

Carowinds is owned and operated by Cedar Fair Entertainment Company (NYSE: FUN), a publicly traded partnership and one of the largest regional amusement-resort operators in the world. The company owns and operates 11 amusement parks, two outdoor water parks, one indoor water park and four hotels. For more information, see www.cedarfair.com.

Contact:

Lisa Stryker

704-587-9048

lisa.stryker@carowinds.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/carowinds-offering-free-admission-to-united-states-military-300672625.html

SOURCE Carowinds

Related Links

http://www.cedarfair.com

