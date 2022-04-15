Carp Market 2022-2026 | Growing Awareness about the Health Benefits of Carp to Boost Growth | Technavio

To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Carp Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Carp Market is segmented as below:

Product

Grass Carp



Silver Carp



Comman Carp



Bighead Carp



Other Carps

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East and Africa

During the forecast period, APAC will account for 44 percent of market growth. Carp's main markets in APAC include Canada, China, and India. The market in this region will increase at a quicker rate than the market in other regions.

Carp market growth in APAC would be aided by rising population and rising demand for inexpensive proteins over the forecast period.

Carp Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our carp market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies growth prospects in e-commerce as one of the prime reasons driving the carp market growth during the next few years.

Carp Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

Baiyang Investment Group Inc.

Dahu Aquaculture Co. Ltd.

Lana Springs Fish Farm

OWEN AND WILLIAMS

Quintons Orchard Fish Farm

Shandong Homey Aquatic Development Co. Ltd.

Shandong Oriental Ocean Group Ltd.

VS Fisheries

Zhanjiang Guolian Aquatic Products Co. Ltd.

Zoneco Group Co. Ltd.

Carp Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist carp market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the carp market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the carp market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of carp market vendors

Carp Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.75% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 14.13 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 5.7 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 44% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Baiyang Investment Group Inc., Dahu Aquaculture Co. Ltd., Lana Springs Fish Farm, OWEN AND WILLIAMS, Quintons Orchard Fish Farm, Shandong Homey Aquatic Development Co. Ltd., Shandong Oriental Ocean Group Ltd., VS Fisheries, Zhanjiang Guolian Aquatic Products Co. Ltd., and Zoneco Group Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Grass carp - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Grass carp - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Grass carp - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Grass carp - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Grass carp - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Silver carp - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Silver carp - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Silver carp - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Silver carp - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Silver carp - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Comman carp - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Comman carp - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Comman carp - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Comman carp - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Comman carp - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Bighead carp - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Bighead carp - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Bighead carp - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Bighead carp - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Bighead carp - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Other carps - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 44: Chart on Other carps - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Other carps - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 46: Chart on Other carps - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Other carps - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 48: Market opportunity by Product ($ billion)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 49: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 50: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 52: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 56: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 60: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 68: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 80: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 84: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 86: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 88: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 90: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 92: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 94: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 95: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 96: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 97: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 98: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 99: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 100: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Baiyang Investment Group Inc.

Exhibit 101: Baiyang Investment Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 102: Baiyang Investment Group Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 103: Baiyang Investment Group Inc. - Key offerings

10.4 Dahu Aquaculture Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 104: Dahu Aquaculture Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 105: Dahu Aquaculture Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 106: Dahu Aquaculture Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 107: Dahu Aquaculture Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.5 Lana Springs Fish Farm

Exhibit 108: Lana Springs Fish Farm - Overview

- Overview

Exhibit 109: Lana Springs Fish Farm - Product / Service

- Product / Service

Exhibit 110: Lana Springs Fish Farm - Key offerings

10.6 OWEN AND WILLIAMS

Exhibit 111: OWEN AND WILLIAMS - Overview



Exhibit 112: OWEN AND WILLIAMS - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: OWEN AND WILLIAMS - Key offerings

10.7 Quintons Orchard Fish Farm

Exhibit 114: Quintons Orchard Fish Farm - Overview



Exhibit 115: Quintons Orchard Fish Farm - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: Quintons Orchard Fish Farm - Key offerings

10.8 Shandong Homey Aquatic Development Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 117: Shandong Homey Aquatic Development Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 118: Shandong Homey Aquatic Development Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 119: Shandong Homey Aquatic Development Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 120: Shandong Homey Aquatic Development Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.9 Shandong Oriental Ocean Group Ltd.

Exhibit 121: Shandong Oriental Ocean Group Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 122: Shandong Oriental Ocean Group Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: Shandong Oriental Ocean Group Ltd. - Key offerings

10.10 VS Fisheries

Exhibit 124: VS Fisheries - Overview



Exhibit 125: VS Fisheries - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: VS Fisheries - Key offerings

10.11 Zhanjiang Guolian Aquatic Products Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 127: Zhanjiang Guolian Aquatic Products Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 128: Zhanjiang Guolian Aquatic Products Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: Zhanjiang Guolian Aquatic Products Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.12 Zoneco Group Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 130: Zoneco Group Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 131: Zoneco Group Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 132: Zoneco Group Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 133: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 134: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 135: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 136: Research methodology



Exhibit 137: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 138: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 139: List of abbreviations

