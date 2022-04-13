Carpal Tunnel Release Systems Market to record USD 441.86 Mn growth | Driven by increasing prevalence of carpal tunnel syndrome (CTS) | Technavio

Apr 13, 2022, 04:15 ET
NEW YORK, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global carpal tunnel release systems market size is expected to increase by USD 441.86 million between 2021 and 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 6.04% during the forecast period. The report covers a detailed analysis of recent developments, new product launches, major revenue-generating segments, and market behavior across geographies. The report also provides insights on the key growth drivers, trends, and challenges impacting the growth of vendors.
The global carpal tunnel release systems market is fragmented and is characterized by the presence of several established players. Vendors are involved in mergers and acquisitions and extensively expanding on the new product development to maintain their competitiveness in the market. Technavio identifies A.M. Surgical Inc., Arthrex Inc., Conmed Corp., Innomed Inc., Integra LifeSciences Corp., LB Medical LLC, Medical Designs LLC, MicroAire Surgical Instruments LLC, Nordson Corp., S2S Surgical LLC, Smith and Nephew plc, Sonex Health Inc., Stryker Corp., and Trice Medical as dominant players in the market.
The increasing prevalence of carpal tunnel syndrome (CTS), the increasing success rate of carpal tunnel release surgical procedures, and improved medical reimbursement coverage for CTS surgeries will offer immense growth opportunities. On the other hand, factors such as stringent regulations, the lack of awareness about CTS in developing countries, and the high cost of surgical procedures will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Carpal Tunnel Release Systems Market 2022-2026: Segmentation
The global carpal tunnel release systems market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Open Carpal Tunnel Release System
- Endoscopic Carpal Tunnel Release System
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia
- Rest Of World (ROW)
By product, the open carpal tunnel release system will generate maximum revenue in the market. The high preference for open carpal tunnel systems in procedures to treat symptoms of carpal tunnel syndrome is driving the growth of the segment.
Similarly, North America will have the largest share of the market. The region currently holds 34% of the global market share. The high awareness about carpal tunnel syndrome coupled with the availability of advanced and strong healthcare infrastructure is driving the growth of the carpal tunnel systems market in North America. The US and Canada are the key markets for the carpal tunnel release systems in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the Rest of the World (ROW).
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our carpal tunnel release systems market report covers the following areas:
- Carpal Tunnel Release Systems Market size
- Carpal Tunnel Release Systems Market trends
- Carpal Tunnel Release Systems Market industry analysis
Carpal Tunnel Release Systems Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the carpal tunnel release systems market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the carpal tunnel release systems market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Carpal Tunnel Release Systems Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist carpal tunnel release systems market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the carpal tunnel release systems market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the carpal tunnel release systems market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of carpal tunnel release systems market vendors
|
Carpal Tunnel Release Systems Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.04%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 441.86 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
5.54
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 34%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
A.M. Surgical Inc., Arthrex Inc., Conmed Corp., Innomed Inc., Integra LifeSciences Corp., LB Medical LLC, Medical Designs LLC, MicroAire Surgical Instruments LLC, Nordson Corp., S2S Surgical LLC, Smith and Nephew plc, Sonex Health Inc., Stryker Corp., and Trice Medical
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table Of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 09: Parent market
- Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 12: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Product
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product
- 5.3 Open carpal tunnel release system - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 28: Chart on Open carpal tunnel release system - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on Open carpal tunnel release system - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Open carpal tunnel release system - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Open carpal tunnel release system - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Endoscopic carpal tunnel release system - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Endoscopic carpal tunnel release system - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Endoscopic carpal tunnel release system - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Endoscopic carpal tunnel release system - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Endoscopic carpal tunnel release system - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)
6 Customer Landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 50: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 54: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 58: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 62: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 66: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 68: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 70: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 72: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.12 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 78: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 79: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 80: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 81: Overview on factors of disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 82: Impact of key risks on business
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 83: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 84: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 10.3 A.M. Surgical Inc.
- Exhibit 85: A.M. Surgical Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 86: A.M. Surgical Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 87: A.M. Surgical Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.4 Arthrex Inc.
- Exhibit 88: Arthrex Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 89: Arthrex Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 90: Arthrex Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.5 Conmed Corp.
- Exhibit 91: Conmed Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 92: Conmed Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 93: Conmed Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 94: Conmed Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.6 Integra LifeSciences Corp.
- Exhibit 95: Integra LifeSciences Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 96: Integra LifeSciences Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 97: Integra LifeSciences Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 98: Integra LifeSciences Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 99: Integra LifeSciences Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.7 Medical Designs LLC
- Exhibit 100: Medical Designs LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 101: Medical Designs LLC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 102: Medical Designs LLC - Key offerings
- 10.8 MicroAire Surgical Instruments LLC
- Exhibit 103: MicroAire Surgical Instruments LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 104: MicroAire Surgical Instruments LLC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 105: MicroAire Surgical Instruments LLC - Key offerings
- 10.9 Smith and Nephew plc
- Exhibit 106: Smith and Nephew plc - Overview
- Exhibit 107: Smith and Nephew plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 108: Smith and Nephew plc - Key news
- Exhibit 109: Smith and Nephew plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 110: Smith and Nephew plc - Segment focus
- 10.10 Sonex Health Inc.
- Exhibit 111: Sonex Health Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 112: Sonex Health Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 113: Sonex Health Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.11 Stryker Corp.
- Exhibit 114: Stryker Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 115: Stryker Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 116: Stryker Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 117: Stryker Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 118: Stryker Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.12 Trice Medical
- Exhibit 119: Trice Medical - Overview
- Exhibit 120: Trice Medical - Product / Service
- Exhibit 121: Trice Medical - Key offerings
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 122: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 123: Exclusions checklist
- 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 124: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 125: Research methodology
- Exhibit 126: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 127: Information sources
- 11.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 128: List of abbreviations
