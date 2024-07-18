CarParts.com Announces Appointment of CMO to Support Growth Plans

TORRANCE, Calif., July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTS), a technology-driven eCommerce company offering over 1 million high-quality automotive parts and accessories, today announced the appointment of strategic marketing leader Christina Thelin as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). She will serve as a member of CarParts.com's leadership team, reporting directly to CEO David Meniane. Thelin will oversee product and brand marketing, performance marketing, loyalty marketing, creative, and consumer insights.

Christina Thelin

"As we continue to focus on growth, it is imperative that we also continue to enhance the customer experience, consumer engagement and brand recognition," said David Meniane, CEO of CarParts.com. "The marketing team under Christina's leadership will play a pivotal role in building the CarParts.com brand as we continue to expand our market presence, increasing awareness, and developing effective campaigns that reach our current and future customers."

Prior to joining CarParts.com, Thelin served as a CMO in the tech industry. She brings over 20 years of experience in marketing with an extensive background in building global brands and award-winning campaigns across several Fortune 100 brands, including Google, Procter & Gamble, Visa, and Twitter.

"CarParts.com is at a unique moment in its transformation journey, and I'm thrilled to be a part of it," said Christina Thelin. "I believe deeply in the company, its products, and its purpose for the millions of customers we serve. I look forward to continuing to drive impactful marketing strategies that resonate with our customers and propel the brand to new heights."

About CarParts.com, Inc.

CarParts.com, Inc. is a technology-driven eCommerce company offering over 1 million high-quality automotive parts and accessories. Operating for over 25 years, CarParts.com has established itself as a premier destination for drivers seeking repair and maintenance solutions. Our commitment lies in placing the customer at the forefront of our operations, evident in our easy-to-use, mobile-friendly website and app. With a commitment to affordability and customer satisfaction, CarParts.com simplifies the automotive repair process, aiming to eliminate the uncertainty and stress often associated with vehicle maintenance. Backed by a robust company-operated fulfillment network, we ensure swift delivery of top-quality parts from leading brands to customers across the nation.

At CarParts.com, our global team is united by a shared vision: Empowering Drivers Along Their Journey.

CarParts.com is headquartered in Torrance, California.

