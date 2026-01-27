CarParts.com Announces Evan Fischer® as Exclusive Brand on eBay

Strengthening a long-standing partnership and expanding access to high-quality automotive parts and accessories for DIYers and Pros

TORRANCE, Calif., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTS) today announced that its proprietary brand Evan Fischer® will now be offered exclusively on eBay as the only third-party marketplace where the brand is available.

This milestone deepens the long-standing relationship between eBay and CarParts.com. Through this expanded collaboration, millions of DIYers, professional mechanics, and automotive enthusiasts will now have streamlined access to Evan Fischer's trusted, high-quality replacement parts through eBay's extensive reach.

Evan Fischer youtube video Speed Speed

"For years, eBay has been one of our most valued partners," said Michael Huffaker, Chief Operating Officer at CarParts.com. "Designating Evan Fischer as an eBay exclusive brand reinforces our shared commitment to giving customers fast, reliable, and affordable access to the parts they need. This is a strong step for the customers we serve together."

"With the largest online selection of parts and accessories in the U.S., eBay is where people turn to fix or upgrade their vehicles with confidence," said Jesse Kiefer, VP & GM of Global Parts & Accessories at eBay. "Adding Evan Fischer as an exclusive brand on our marketplace gives shoppers access to even more trusted inventory at great value."

What's in the Evan Fischer lineup

Replacement essentials: brake components, steering and suspension parts, lighting, mirrors, body trim, and more

brake components, steering and suspension parts, lighting, mirrors, body trim, and more Common wear items: filters, belts, wipers, and maintenance hardware

filters, belts, wipers, and maintenance hardware Fitment clarity: detailed compatibility data and guided search to match parts to specific vehicles

detailed compatibility data and guided search to match parts to specific vehicles Quality & value: rigorously vetted manufacturing and competitive pricing without the middleman markup

rigorously vetted manufacturing and competitive pricing without the middleman markup Shipping made simple: fast, trackable delivery options across the U.S.

Why shop Evan Fischer on eBay

Marketplace exclusivity: Evan Fischer is exclusively available at the eBay storefront, giving shoppers unique access to the full catalog

Evan Fischer is exclusively available at the eBay storefront, giving shoppers unique access to the full catalog Buyer protection: covered by eBay's trusted shopping safeguards and easy returns

covered by eBay's trusted shopping safeguards and easy returns Community & confidence: insights from eBay's vast community of experts, enthusiasts, and verified sellers

Availability

Evan Fischer products are available today, exclusively on eBay. Customers can browse the full catalog, verify fitment for their vehicle, and check out with confidence using eBay's secure payments and protections.

About Evan Fischer ®

Evan Fischer® is a trusted aftermarket auto parts brand within the CarParts.com portfolio and is built on a simple mission: deliver top-quality, reasonably priced replacement parts that drivers can count on. Created for both experienced DIYers and professional mechanics, the brand combines rigorous quality standards with exceptional value to make vehicle repair and maintenance more accessible for everyone. Backed by a comprehensive manufacturing and testing process, Evan Fischer® provides peace of mind across a wide range of product categories—from collision parts to mechanical components, maintenance essentials, and everyday wear items. Every part is engineered for safety, reliability, and precise fitment, ensuring customers get the right part the first time.

About eBay

Founded in 1995 in San Jose, California, eBay Inc. is a global commerce leader that connects people and builds communities to create economic opportunity for all. Our technology empowers millions of buyers and sellers in more than 190 markets around the world, providing everyone the opportunity to grow and thrive. Our Marketplace platforms, including our online marketplace and its localized counterparts, our off-platform marketplaces and our suite of mobile apps, together, create one of the world's largest and most vibrant marketplaces for discovering great value and unique selection.

Editor's Note: Evan Fischer is an eBay-exclusive brand. All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

CarParts.com Media Relations:

[email protected]

