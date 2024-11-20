CarParts.com Expands Assortment in Automotive Market with SimpleTire Partnership

New Collaboration Adds Over 300 Tire Brands, Broadening Customer Options

TORRANCE, Calif., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTS) ("CarParts.com"), a leading eCommerce provider of automotive parts and accessories, is excited to announce its expansion into the tire market through a new partnership with SimpleTire. This launch introduces a robust selection of tire brands to CarParts.com, further enhancing its one-stop-shop experience for vehicle owners across North America.

CarParts.com partners with SimpleTire, one of the largest tire distributors in the country, offering a large catalog of 55 million tires from over 300 top brands.

SimpleTire, one of the largest tire distributors in the country, offers a large catalog of 55 million tires from over 300 top brands, including trusted names like Pirelli, Yokohama, Continental, Hankook and Nexen. This diverse range ensures customers can find the right tires for a wide selection of vehicles, sizes, and performance needs, all at competitive prices.

CarParts.com's platform, combined with SimpleTire's network of 10,000 installers, makes tire shopping simple and efficient. Customers can search by vehicle type, tire size, or performance category to quickly find the perfect fit. Additionally, SimpleTire's fast, free shipping on most orders (excluding oversized models) and a 30-day return policy for unmounted tires ensure a seamless experience from purchase to potential return.

"This partnership with SimpleTire represents a milestone in our ongoing mission to provide customers with a comprehensive, hassle-free automotive shopping experience," said David Meniane, Chief Executive Officer of CarParts.com. "With SimpleTire's vast selection and trusted reputation, we're empowering our customers to confidently maintain their vehicles with the right tires, all while reinforcing our role as the ultimate resource for all things auto care."

Rich Zapf, SVP of Product Experience of SimpleTire, shared his excitement about the partnership saying, "CarParts.com has long been a trusted name in the automotive industry, and we're thrilled to bring our extensive tire selection to their customers. By teaming up, we can now offer even greater convenience and a broader range of high-quality tires to a nationwide audience."

The expansion into the tire market underscores CarParts.com's commitment to evolving alongside its customers' diverse needs. By partnering with SimpleTire, the company is reinforcing its commitment to delivering convenience, quality, and value to its customers – further positioning itself as a leader in the automotive space.

About CarParts.com, Inc.

CarParts.com, Inc. is a technology-driven eCommerce company offering over 1 million high-quality automotive parts and accessories. Operating for over 25 years, CarParts.com has established itself as a premier destination for drivers seeking repair and maintenance solutions. Our commitment lies in placing the customer at the forefront of our operations, evident in our easy-to-use, mobile-friendly website and app. With a commitment to affordability and customer satisfaction, CarParts.com simplifies the automotive repair process, aiming to eliminate the uncertainty and stress often associated with vehicle maintenance. Backed by a robust company-operated fulfillment network, we ensure swift delivery of top-quality parts from leading brands to customers across the nation. At CarParts.com, our global team is united by a shared vision: Empowering Drivers Along Their Journey.

CarParts.com is headquartered in Torrance, California.

