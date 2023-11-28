CarParts.com Introduces Innovative Content Hub to Enhance Customer Journey with Podcasts, Revamped Blog, and Extensive Video Library

News provided by

CarParts.com, Inc.

28 Nov, 2023, 10:00 ET

Content equips customers with knowledge that not only educates but also empowers them to save time and money by taking on repairs themselves

TORRANCE, Calif., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CarParts.com, a leading online retailer of automotive parts and accessories, has announced the launch of a refreshed content marketing strategy, aimed at enhancing the customer experience. The new hub helps consumers learn about their vehicle's maintenance and repair needs; features include links to purchase products directly from the CarParts.com website or mobile app, and how-to videos that allow individuals to tackle easy jobs at home.

One of the key highlights is the introduction of the In the Garage Podcast, which debuted in October 2023. The podcast serves as an invaluable resource for everyday drivers and car enthusiasts, offering a unique blend of car culture discussions, interviews with industry professionals, and practical DIY advice that is both entertaining and informational. With access to experts who can speak directly to customer needs, each episode will provide actionable direction that resonates with our highly engaged audience.

In addition, CarParts.com is restructuring it's In the Garage Blog with an intuitive, user-friendly interface to make finding helpful content easier and more seamless. The revamped blog will allow visitors to find relevant information tailored to their specific vehicle's make, model, and year. Whether seeking maintenance tips, product reviews, or troubleshooting advice, the blog will serve as a go-to destination for valuable insights and tips.

Moreover, CarParts.com is excited to announce a series of educational and instructional videos, launching with the 2009-2014 Ford F-150, one of the best-selling vehicles in the U.S.1 These video tutorials will guide vehicle owners through DIY repair processes, covering a wide array of topics. With helpful guidance and easy-to-follow instructions, CarParts.com aims to foster self-reliance and empower users to confidently tackle their own repairs.

"Our customers are at the center of everything we do. With over a third of our eCommerce revenues coming from repeat purchases, building a direct relationship with our customers has been a key priority for us," said CEO, David Meniane. "These new initiatives will allow us to grow our community and meet our customers where they are, while removing the stress from a historically burdensome process."

To access the new blog and content hub, visit CarParts.com. Episodes of the podcast, "In the Garage by CarParts.com," are now available on YouTubeSpotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, and iHeart Radio.

About CarParts.com, Inc.
CarParts.com is the leading destination for vehicle care, maintenance, and accessories. Our easy-to-use, mobile-friendly website and app allow drivers to access quality parts and services without the guesswork typically associated with car repair or the added expense of brick-and-mortar stores. Our company-operated fulfillment network allows us to quickly deliver the quality parts from top brands to our customers nationwide. At CarParts.com, our global team is dedicated to removing the friction from our customers' vehicle care and Empowering Drivers Along Their Journey.

CarParts.com is headquartered in Torrance, California.

1 Ford F-Series Sales Figures | GCBC (goodcarbadcar.net)

Media Relations:
Tina Mirfarsi
[email protected]

SOURCE CarParts.com, Inc.

