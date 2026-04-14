LONG BEACH, Calif., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTS) today announced the availability of the CarParts.com Mastercard®, a new credit card program designed to provide drivers with a convenient and flexible new way to pay that supports their automotive journey.

CarParts.com Introduces the CarParts.com Mastercard® - the Smarter Way to Pay for Auto Parts

Powered by Mastercard and serviced by Concora Credit, the CarParts.com Mastercard represents another milestone in CarParts.com's continued expansion of its product and platform offerings. Over the past year, the company has introduced the CarParts+ Membership program, launched destinations for European and performance vehicle parts with CarParts Euro and the JC Whitney Performance Hub, added more than 100,000 SKUs to their catalog with continued expansion underway, and delivered ongoing website enhancements, reinforcing its commitment to empowering drivers, simplifying auto parts shopping, and making vehicle care more accessible.

"Our strategy is centered on building a more complete, driver-first experience," said David Meniane, CEO of CarParts.com. "The CarParts.com Mastercard® builds on a series of initiatives introduced over the past year, all aimed at simplifying vehicle care and giving customers more control over how they shop, manage, and maintain their vehicles."

Key Benefits of the CarParts.com Mastercard Include:

3% Cashback Rewards on all CarParts.com purchases





on all CarParts.com purchases 1% Cashback Rewards on purchases everywhere else Mastercard is accepted





on purchases everywhere else Mastercard is accepted Access to Mastercard cardholder benefits and promotions





Prequalification in minutes with no credit score impact





with no credit score impact Immediate access to a Card Number upon approval with instant authentication.

The program was developed in partnership with Concora Credit Inc., a leading provider of branded credit card solutions, to deliver a streamlined and customer-focused experience.

"Drivers expect flexibility and convenience when managing vehicle-related expenses," said Rolando De Gracia, Concora Credit Inc. "Through our partnership with CarParts.com, we're delivering a credit card program that aligns with those expectations while offering a fast prequalification experience, streamlined application process, and easy to navigate account management experience."

The CarParts.com Mastercard® is now available to eligible customers nationwide.

About CarParts.com

CarParts.com, Inc. is a technology-led ecommerce company offering over 1.5 million quality automotive parts and accessories. Operating for over 25 years, CarParts.com has established itself as a premier destination for drivers seeking repair, maintenance, and upgrade solutions. Taking a customer-first approach, we deliver a seamless, mobile-friendly shopping experience across our website and app. With a commitment to delivering exceptional value backed by our nationwide, company-operated distribution network, fast shipping and experienced customer service team, CarParts.com aims to eliminate the uncertainty and stress often associated with vehicle maintenance and repair. The company operates CarParts.com and a portfolio of private-label and marketplace brands, including CarParts Wholesale, JC Whitney, Garage-Pro, Evan Fischer, and more. For more information, visit CarParts.com.

CarParts.com is headquartered in Torrance, California.

Media Relations:

Christina Bylin

[email protected]

About Concora Credit Inc.

A single purpose guides Concora Credit: to help non-prime consumers Do More with Credit. Through its credit servicing activities for issuing banks, the company has helped millions of consumers access credit through Private Label and General Purpose Credit Card programs designed for consumers with less-than-perfect credit. Concora Credit is the company of choice for merchants looking to offer greater access to credit for their customers because our flexibility delivers better outcomes at the point of sale and beyond. We see a bright future for consumers through our simple proposition that is best expressed in two words: Do More.

SOURCE CarParts.com, Inc.