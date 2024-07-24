CarParts.com Opens New Las Vegas Fulfilment Center

The fully automated center is integrated with cutting-edge AI capabilities designed to optimize operations, improve safety, and expand product availability. This integration allows for streamlined processes, reduced operational costs, and enhanced accuracy in order fulfillment. Customers can look forward to faster turnaround times and an overall improved shopping experience.

Michael Huffaker, CarParts.com Chief Operating Officer, highlighted the significance of the new facility saying, "This building will serve as our West Coast flagship, housing between 80% to 90% of our product assortment. With its advanced technology, it efficiently handles both conveyable and non-conveyable items, enabling faster order fulfillment and shipping."

Commencing operations in Q2 of 2024, the 202,000-square-foot facility represents a new era of growth for CarParts.com. This expansion allows the company to meet the increasing demand for automotive parts and accessories, ensuring quicker deliveries for customers while providing the long-term capacity to serve the West Coast for years to come.

"Our focus has always been on understanding and meeting our customers' needs, and our new Las Vegas fulfillment center is a testament to that," added Huffaker. "By leveraging the latest technology and expanding our operational capacity, we are better positioned to meet the evolving needs of our customers. Our goal is to provide reliable, fast, and efficient service, ensuring that they can keep their vehicles running longer."

The new facility is located at 6271 E Azure Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89115.

About CarParts.com, Inc.

CarParts.com, Inc. is a technology-driven eCommerce company offering over 1 million high-quality automotive parts and accessories. Operating for over 25 years, CarParts.com has established itself as a premier destination for drivers seeking repair and maintenance solutions. Our commitment lies in placing the customer at the forefront of our operations, evident in our easy-to-use, mobile-friendly website and app. With a commitment to affordability and customer satisfaction, CarParts.com simplifies the automotive repair process, aiming to eliminate the uncertainty and stress often associated with vehicle maintenance. Backed by a robust company-operated fulfillment network, we ensure swift delivery of top-quality parts from leading brands to customers across the nation.

At CarParts.com, our global team is united by a shared vision: Empowering Drivers Along Their Journey.

CarParts.com is headquartered in Torrance, California.

