CarParts.com Partners with 2021 Daytona 500 Champion Michael McDowell for National Ad Campaign

"I've never dreamed of being in a national commercial," said McDowell. "I've worked so hard in my life and career just to keep racing in the NASCAR Cup Series, and to have CarParts.com recognize that hard work and overcoming the adversity to win, it's humbling. In racing, you are serious when you are at the track, so this gave me a chance just to relax and have fun with CarParts.com . That made for a great experience and I think everyone will laugh—if you're a NASCAR fan or not."

This will mark the growing eCommerce company's third national ad campaign—first with McDowell—since entering television in 2020 as part of its turnaround journey and rapid growth trajectory that started two years ago.

"Having been a part of the Front Row Motorsports family for the past year, we couldn't be more proud to support Michael McDowell, his accomplishments and determination," said Houman Akhavan, Chief Marketing Officer at CarParts.com. "Having launched our rebrand with Michael last year at Martinsville, the ad campaign was a natural extension of the partnership. He's an inspiration for many to not give up on their goals and dreams. We're honored to not only share his story, but to also hopefully bring a laugh or two to drivers across the country through comedic commercial content."

To celebrate the launch, CarParts.com has also signed on to be a primary partner of the No. 34 Ford Mustang at Kansas Speedway this Sunday, May 2, where McDowell will race with the new paint scheme seen in the ad campaign. In addition to Kansas Speedway, CarParts.com will hit the track with McDowell for his return to Daytona this August along with three additional races this season.

To watch McDowell's story, click here.



To watch the TV commercial, click here.

