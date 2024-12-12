CarParts.com Partners with Extend to Deliver Unmatched Shipping and Product Protection

Revolutionizing Customer Experience with Next-Level Coverage

TORRANCE, Calif., Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTS), a leading eCommerce destination for automotive parts and accessories, is proud to announce its partnership with Extend, a leading modern provider of shipping protection and product protection. This collaboration introduces Extend Shipping and Product Protection for items sold on CarParts.com, empowering customers with unparalleled peace of mind and support for their purchases.

The newly implemented Extend Shipping Protection ensures packages are safeguarded against loss, theft, and damage from the moment they leave a CarParts.com Distribution Center until they arrive in the buyers' hands. Customers can rest easy knowing their orders are protected, with claims resolved quickly and seamlessly through Extend's 24/7 online platform. By ensuring reliable delivery, CarParts.com continues to prioritize customer satisfaction while reinforcing its commitment to offering competitive pricing on high-quality products for its customers.

In addition to protecting shipments, CarParts.com has introduced Extend Product Protection, offering extended warranty coverage for parts available on the site. Customers can supplement the standard manufacturer warranty with additional coverage for one, two, or three years, ensuring long-term confidence in their purchases. This added assurance has already gained popularity, with over 6,000 customers opting in since its launch.

"Our partnership with Extend allows us to operate more efficiently while prioritizing our customers' needs," said Michael Huffaker, Chief Operating Officer at CarParts.com. "By offering Extend Shipping and Product Protection, we provide customers with greater confidence in their purchases and deliveries. Additionally, the program generates valuable revenue – enabling us to reinvest in enhancing our operations, further improving the customer experience while driving business growth."

This partnership marks a pivotal milestone for CarParts.com, combining advanced technology, customer-first policies, and hassle-free solutions to enhance the online shopping experience. By integrating these protection services, CarParts.com continues to redefine what it means to be a leader in the automotive eCommerce space, offering drivers exceptional value and peace of mind nationwide.

About CarParts.com, Inc.

CarParts.com, Inc. is a technology-driven eCommerce company offering over 1 million high-quality automotive parts and accessories. Operating for over 25 years, CarParts.com has established itself as a premier destination for drivers seeking repair and maintenance solutions. Our commitment lies in placing the customer at the forefront of our operations, evident in our easy-to-use, mobile-friendly website and app. With a commitment to affordability and customer satisfaction, CarParts.com simplifies the automotive repair process, aiming to eliminate the uncertainty and stress often associated with vehicle maintenance. Backed by a robust company-operated fulfillment network, we ensure swift delivery of top-quality parts from leading brands to customers across the nation.

At CarParts.com, our global team is united by a shared vision: Empowering Drivers Along Their Journey.

CarParts.com is headquartered in Torrance, California.

About Extend

Extend, a leading modern provider of shipping protection and product protection, enables merchants to easily offer protection and deliver an elegant support experience to their customers. Through its AI-driven technology, Extend handles everything from offering merchandising and optimization to claim fulfillment, all while delivering seamless end-to-end customer experiences. The company's API-first solution puts the customer first and boosts confidence and retention while increasing conversion rates and merchant revenue. Extend works with more than 1,200 leading manufacturers and retailers across multiple industries .

‍The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in San Francisco, Calif.

