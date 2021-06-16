CarParts.com To Expand Grand Prairie, Texas Distribution Center, Add 125 New Jobs

"The Grand Prairie distribution center has played a key role in getting us closer to our customers and increasing our inventory footprint. Now, from the talented workforce to its prime location, the expansion of our Grand Prairie facility is a natural next step in growing the business and getting products to customers even faster," said CarParts.com's Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer David Meniane. "We're also excited to open a dedicated will call service center at the location, offering a convenient pick-up option for both online and commercial customers in the area."

Since making a home in Grand Prairie in 2020, CarParts.com has become a part of the community, creating over 200 jobs to date and donating $100,000 to Feeding Texas' relief efforts during the winter storms in early 2021.

"I'm thrilled that CarParts.com is expanding its operation here in Grand Prairie," said Grand Prairie Mayor Ron Jensen. "We love seeing new opportunities for our community and CarParts.com continues to be a great partner of our city and Texas as a whole."

The Grand Prairie distribution center currently stocks a variety of collision, repair, maintenance, tools and accessory products from well-known domestic and European brands including Moog, Raybestos, Monroe, TRW, Beck/Arnley, Bestop, Curt, and more. This expansion will not only increase inventory for brand partners, but also create more space for CarParts.com's own premium brands like TrueDrive™, DriveWire™, DriveMotive™, JC Whitney™ and the recently launched SureStop® brake product line.

With over 25 years of experience and more than 50 million parts delivered, CarParts.com has streamlined its website and sourcing network to better serve the way drivers get the parts they need. Utilizing the latest technologies and design principles, it has created an easy-to-use, mobile-friendly shopping experience that, alongside its own nationwide distribution network, cuts out the brick-and-mortar supply chain costs and provides quality parts at a budget-friendly price.

CarParts.com is headquartered in Torrance, California.

