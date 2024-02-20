CarParts.com To Present At The 36th Annual Roth Conference

TORRANCE, Calif., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTS) announces today that they will be presenting at the 36th Annual Roth Conference.

Event: 36th Annual Roth Conference

Date: March 17-19, 2024

Location: Dana Point, CA

This year's event will consist of one-on-one/small group meetings, analyst-selected fireside chats, and thematic and industry panels hosted by executive management from approximately 500 private and public companies in a variety of growth sectors, including Consumer, Technology & Media, Sustainability & Industrial Growth, AgTech, Energy, Metals & Mining, Healthcare, Services, and Insurance.

To learn more and submit a registration request, visit the Roth Conference Registration Website.

About ROTH MKM

ROTH MKM is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving growth companies and their investors. Their full-service platform provides capital raising, high impact equity research, macroeconomics, sales and trading, technical insights, derivatives strategies, M&A advisory, and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, ROTH MKM is a privately held, employee owned organization and maintains offices throughout the U.S. For more information, please visit www.roth.com .

About CarParts.com, Inc.

CarParts.com, Inc. is a technology-driven eCommerce company improving the way drivers shop for the parts they need. Operating over 25 years, CarParts.com has established itself as a premier destination for drivers seeking repair and maintenance solutions. Our commitment lies in placing the customer at the forefront of our operations, evident in our easy-to-use, mobile-friendly website and app. Offering a seamless shopping experience, we aim to eliminate the uncertainty and stress often associated with vehicle repair and maintenance. Backed by a robust company-operated fulfillment network, we ensure swift delivery of top-quality parts from leading brands to customers across the nation.

At CarParts.com, our global team is united by a shared vision: Empowering Drivers Along Their Journey.

CarParts.com is headquartered in Torrance, California.

Investor Relations:

Ryan Lockwood

[email protected]

Media Relations:

Tina Mirfarsi

[email protected]

SOURCE CarParts.com, Inc.