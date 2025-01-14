CarParts.com Unveils CarParts+: The Ultimate Membership for Drivers

Extended Returns & Premium Perks Redefine the Online Auto Parts Shopping Experience

TORRANCE, Calif., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTS), a leading eCommerce destination for automotive parts and accessories, recently launched CarParts+, its flagship membership program designed to ease the process of online shopping for parts and vehicle maintenance. For just $79 a year, the membership offers peace of mind and effortless car care, combining roadside assistance, shipping cost savings, extended returns, and VIP service to create a truly exceptional automotive shopping experience.

CarParts+ benefits include complimentary 24/7 roadside assistance for essential services like a 15-mile tow (flatbed included), battery boosts, tire changes, lockout assistance, and fuel delivery. In addition, members receive free shipping on over 500,000 eligible items, online returns with an extended 60-day window (double the standard 30-day period), and exclusive VIP customer service with access to a dedicated phone number and text-to-chat support.

"CarParts+ is designed to make life easier for our customers, giving them the tools and support they need to keep their vehicles running smoothly," said Aurelia Pollet, Senior Director of Customer Experience at CarParts.com. "With benefits like extended returns and 24/7 roadside assistance, we're empowering our members to focus on what matters most – taking care of their vehicles – while we take care of the rest."

CarParts+ reflects CarParts.com's commitment to continuous innovation with a strong focus on customer needs. By offering a membership that combines convenience and exclusive benefits, the company provides members with a rewarding way to manage their automotive needs.

For more information on the CarParts+ visit https://www.carparts.com/membership.

CarParts.com, Inc. is a technology-driven eCommerce company offering over 1 million high-quality automotive parts and accessories. Operating for over 25 years, CarParts.com has established itself as a premier destination for drivers seeking repair and maintenance solutions. Our commitment lies in placing the customer at the forefront of our operations, evident in our easy-to-use, mobile-friendly website and app. With a commitment to affordability and customer satisfaction, CarParts.com simplifies the automotive repair process, aiming to eliminate the uncertainty and stress often associated with vehicle maintenance. Backed by a robust company-operated fulfillment network, we ensure swift delivery of top-quality parts from leading brands to customers across the nation.

At CarParts.com, our global team is united by a shared vision: Empowering Drivers Along Their Journey.

CarParts.com is headquartered in Torrance, California.

