Carpe Founders And Advisors Celebrate Dermira Product Announcement

Dermira, a publicly traded company based in Menlo Park, California, recently announced that it has received FDA approval for Qbrexza, a topical anticholinergic designed to treat the symptoms of primary axillary hyperhidrosis. Hyperhidrosis is a condition hallmarked by excessive sweating on the hands, feet, and underarms.

Former Proactiv CEO Seth Radwell is a prominent advisor at Carpe, and participated in the brand's recent $2.3 million seed round. Comparing the hyperhidrosis market today to the acne market in the 90's, Radwell commented, "Hyperhidrosis is a huge yet often not discussed condition, much like acne was 25 years ago."

Kasper Kubica, Carpe's cofounder and COO, added, "Twenty years ago, research was showing that about 1% of the population had hyperhidrosis. Since then, our awareness of the condition has been rising. Recently researchers have started acknowledging that the true population incidence is about 5%. Dermira's involvement in the space will go a long way towards raising awareness around this condition. This is fantastic news for everyone with hyperhidrosis."

David Spratte, CEO and cofounder at Carpe, spoke to the different market positions that Dermira and Carpe occupy. "A lot of patients with hyperhidrosis need an accessible over-the-counter solution for excessive hand and foot sweat, and that's what Carpe provides. But there are also plenty of people who need the firepower of a prescription anticholinergic for their underarms, and we believe Qbrexza will be a valuable part of the toolkit for these patients."

Hyperhidrosis has been identified as one of the skin conditions with the greatest potential to negatively impact the lives of its sufferers. According to the results of the Hyperhidrosis Impact Questionnaire, 71% of hyperhidrosis sufferers reported being less confident than they would like to be. 49% said they were unhappy or depressed.

Qbrexza is expected to be available nationwide in pharmacies beginning in October 2018.

Carpe is an antiperspirant lotion designed to reduce embarrassing hand and foot sweat, especially in patients with hyperhidrosis - an often neglected condition characterized by excessive sweating. It's perfect for discreetly combating clammy hands in virtually any scenario - on dates, at business meetings, and even on the tennis court or golf course. Carpe's proven formula, which was specifically formulated for maximum efficacy with no irritation, is gentle enough for prolonged daily use, and strong enough to help manage the symptoms of hyperhidrosis. It is the most widely available non-prescription hyperhidrosis product on the market. Carpe is currently available in CVS locations across the United States, and can also be ordered at CarpeLotion.com or Amazon.com.

