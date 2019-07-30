Carpe is on Its Way to Becoming the First Total Body Sweat Management Brand with New Product Launches

DURHAM, N.C., July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Carpe, the brand known predominantly for its category-leading hand and foot antiperspirants, announced at a recent investor event that the company will be expanding its range to provide sweat management products for the whole body. The product launch includes antiperspirant wipes meant for managing sweaty armpits on-the-go, a sweat absorbing gelled lotion for the face, a sweat absorbing lotion for the breast area, and a groin powder designed for maximal sweat absorption and management. Leading the category in innovation and product offerings, this move positions Carpe as the first total body sweat management brand.

No-Sweat Groin, No-Sweat Breast and No-Sweat Face provided by Carpe

"Our customers have been asking us to create sweat solutions for additional trouble areas since our initial launch," said Kasper Kubica Carpe co-Founder and COO. "After months in the lab, we finally have some products that we're extremely proud to share."

Carpe's new products address sweating that occurs all over the body, not just in the underarms. These brand-new items are meant to keep those who suffer from excessive sweating dry, clean and fresh making their lives easier and more enjoyable.

The new product line includes:

No-Sweat On-the-Go Wipes: ($19.95) Antiperspirants are great, but too often, they fall short in one key regard – they're meant to be applied before bed or in the morning, leaving users with little recourse when they find themselves sweaty in the middle of the day. Engineered for comfort and efficacy, Carpe's portable wipes are easy to use and packed in convenient on-the-go, single-use sachets. Best of all, the formula goes on clear, so no more worrying about white marks on clothes. Throw a packet in your gym bag, backpack, purse, or even a back pocket for relief any time of the day.

No-Sweat Groin Powder: ($19.95) : There's hardly a guy out there who isn't familiar with the annoying, embarrassing feeling of a sweaty groin, or the mess of powder left behind by conventional solutions. Carpe has solved this problem with a product that features clean application, using a unique swivel-nozzle applicator and a sweat absorbing super powder formulated with the perfect amount of cooling menthol. The result is a feeling that's fresh, clean, and most importantly, dry.

No-Sweat Face: ($19.95) Whether it's caused by the summer heat, spicy food, or a bit of nerves, a sweaty face is never pleasant. After years of working on sweat solutions for the hands, feet, and underarms, Carpe set its sights on tackling the problem of a sweaty face. This innovation is not an antiperspirant – rather, it uses a unique blend of sweat- and oil-absorbing molecules along with antioxidants from aloe vera and oatmeal leaving skin matte and ready to take on the day.

No-Sweat Breast : ($14.95) : Whether it's sweater weather or a triple-digit temperature, boob sweat is more than a seasonal occurrence for many women. Carpe No-Sweat Breast Lotion is great for sensitive skin. This quick-drying, smooth finish lotion is composed of ingredients like witch hazel and vitamin B3 to protect the skin, while special powders absorb sweat and moisture to help you look and feel dry when it matters most.

"We started Carpe because people don't just sweat under their arms. I have personally experienced the embarrassment of unwanted sweat and felt the need to create a solution," said David Spratte, Carpe co-founder and CEO. "Carpe's life-changing, antiperspirant hand and foot lotion, was just the beginning of helping our customers manage annoying sweat. These new, incredibly effective products provide solutions for sweat in all areas of the body whenever and wherever they are needed."

All new Carpe items will be available for purchase on their website and on Amazon.com. For more information on Carpe, please visit www.mycarpe.com.

About Carpe

Carpe's mission is to help everyone who sweats more than they want to - no matter where, when, or why they sweat. Co-founders David Spratte and Kasper Kubica met in college and, united by mutually sweaty hands, began to work on a simple and effective solution to this everyday problem. After a year and over 60 prototypes, they launched Carpe with the world's first non-greasy, no-residue antiperspirant lotion. Today, the team at Carpe is passionately working on a product line that provides total body sweat management. For more information, please visit www.mycarpe.com .

