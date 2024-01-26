Carpenter & Zuckerman Appoints Two New Partners and Five New Senior Attorneys from Among its Ranks

News provided by

Carpenter & Zuckerman (CZ Law)

26 Jan, 2024, 07:55 ET

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Carpenter & Zuckerman (CZ Law) announced today that senior trial lawyers, Lance Behringer and Benjamin Berkley, have been elected as the firm's newest partners. Additionally, CZ Law has appointed five attorneys to the role of senior counsel, effective immediately.

"These attorneys have shown exemplary commitment to the firm's clients, the practice of personal injury law, and the firm as a whole," says Paul Zuckerman, Founding Partner of CZ Law. "We truly believe that these individuals are top trial lawyers in the state of California. We are excited to continue to work alongside them."

Lance Behringer is a seasoned personal injury attorney and has successfully taken on some of the biggest cases in the nation. Throughout his legal career, Behringer has gone to trial on over a dozen cases and personally secured over $105 million in settlements and verdicts for his clients. Lance brings over seven years of experience in personal injury law, and he is passionate about taking on any defendant that has harmed his clients.

Ben Berkley has over nine years of experience handling personal injury cases and is versed in handling matters spanning car accidents or a trip and fall to traumatic brain injuries and complex procedures. His passion for vigorously advocating for his clients due to someone else's negligence has led him to successfully secure over $75 million in settlements, arbitration awards, and trial verdicts for his deserving clients.

Following a year of growth in 2023, CZ Law also promoted five attorneys to senior counsel, including Edward Cherkezian, Megan Gyongyos, Carlos Hernandez, Sasha Skaf, and Michael Geragos.

For more information, visit CZ.Law. For high-resolution images, click here.

About Carpenter & Zuckerman
CZ Law is a leading California personal injury law firm that is dedicated to securing justice on behalf of their clients. Since inception, CZ Law has won over $2 billion in jury verdicts and settlements, and has done so by listening to its clients, understanding what they have lost, and explaining to juries and insurance companies their personal stories. For more information, visit CZ.Law.

Media Contact
Jackie Dadas-Kraper
[email protected]
248-842-0597

SOURCE Carpenter & Zuckerman (CZ Law)

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.