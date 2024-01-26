Carpenter & Zuckerman Appoints Two New Partners and Five New Senior Attorneys from Among its Ranks

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Carpenter & Zuckerman (CZ Law) announced today that senior trial lawyers, Lance Behringer and Benjamin Berkley , have been elected as the firm's newest partners. Additionally, CZ Law has appointed five attorneys to the role of senior counsel, effective immediately.

"These attorneys have shown exemplary commitment to the firm's clients, the practice of personal injury law, and the firm as a whole," says Paul Zuckerman, Founding Partner of CZ Law. "We truly believe that these individuals are top trial lawyers in the state of California. We are excited to continue to work alongside them."

Lance Behringer is a seasoned personal injury attorney and has successfully taken on some of the biggest cases in the nation. Throughout his legal career, Behringer has gone to trial on over a dozen cases and personally secured over $105 million in settlements and verdicts for his clients. Lance brings over seven years of experience in personal injury law, and he is passionate about taking on any defendant that has harmed his clients.

Ben Berkley has over nine years of experience handling personal injury cases and is versed in handling matters spanning car accidents or a trip and fall to traumatic brain injuries and complex procedures. His passion for vigorously advocating for his clients due to someone else's negligence has led him to successfully secure over $75 million in settlements, arbitration awards, and trial verdicts for his deserving clients.

Following a year of growth in 2023, CZ Law also promoted five attorneys to senior counsel, including Edward Cherkezian , Megan Gyongyos , Carlos Hernandez , Sasha Skaf , and Michael Geragos .

About Carpenter & Zuckerman

CZ Law is a leading California personal injury law firm that is dedicated to securing justice on behalf of their clients. Since inception, CZ Law has won over $2 billion in jury verdicts and settlements, and has done so by listening to its clients, understanding what they have lost, and explaining to juries and insurance companies their personal stories. For more information, visit CZ.Law .

Media Contact

Jackie Dadas-Kraper

[email protected]

248-842-0597

SOURCE Carpenter & Zuckerman (CZ Law)