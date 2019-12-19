Carpenter Hawke Closes Six Diverse M&A Deals in 2019

BOSTON, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mergers and acquisitions firm Carpenter Hawke is pleased to announce the successful completion of six deals in 2019 that spanned several industries and included sell-side and buy-side transactions.

"We are delighted to have completed our 28th year of accomplishing our mission to maximize value for our sell-side clients and facilitate growth for buyers seeking acquisitions," said Brace Carpenter who, along with partner Tom Hawke, founded Carpenter Hawke in 1991. The firm is located in Boston's vibrant Charlestown neighborhood near historic Bunker Hill.

On behalf of sellers, Carpenter Hawke closed the sale of AVO Fence & Supply, FNA Transmission, Shaker Workshops, Bay Computer Associates and Dion Signs. All were sold to strategic buyers. The firm also advised Campbell Funeral Home on its acquisition of a related business.

The six deal closings in 2019 reflected a diversity typical of Carpenter Hawke's M&A engagements.

AVO Fence & Supply designs, manufactures and sells fencing and related products to customers throughout New England. Shaker Workshops is a Massachusetts-based American heritage furniture manufacturer that was sold to a furniture manufacturer in Maine.

FNA Transmission is a wholesale, manufacturing and service provider serving Greater Boston and southern New Hampshire. Rhode Island-based Bay Computer Associates is a custom electronics manufacturer providing design services for high-end medical, industrial, manufacturing and consumer products.

"2020 is looking to be a robust year for business owners ready to exit. We welcome inquiries from sellers who wish to benefit from our expertise in creating a competitive market for businesses that are performing well – and our skill at getting the deal closed to our client's advantage," said Tom Hawke.

Carpenter Hawke has completed several hundred M&A transactions for small and midsize businesses operating in manufacturing, services, technology and distribution.

Contact:

Brace Carpenter or Tom Hawke

One Thompson Square, Suite 401

Boston, MA 02129

brace@carpenterhawke.com

tom@carpenterhawke.com

Phone: (617) 742-7440

www.carpenterhawke.com

