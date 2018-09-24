Carpenter, Zuckerman & Rowley Announces Trial Lawyer Keith Bruno Named Orange County Trial Lawyer of the Year

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Trial Lawyer Keith Bruno, partner at Carpenter, Zuckerman, & Rowley, was recently named 2018 "Top Gun" Trial Lawyer of the Year in the category of Personal Injury by The Orange County Trial Lawyers Association (OCTLA).

The award highlights attorneys who have shown exceptional trial skills over the past year and have demonstrated exceptional skill, ability, preparation, and professionalism in obtaining outstanding results on behalf of their clients.

Bruno won the award in large part due to a substantial jury verdict in April, 2018. The case involved an incident in which a bicyclist was struck by a vehicle, suffered a massive head wound, was transported to a hospital and eventually died seven days after the incident. The case went to trial after a $10,000 settlement offer at mediation and a jury returned a non-economic damages only verdict of $11.5 million.

"I have been practicing personal injury for just three years after a long history practicing criminal law, and I feel my unique background distinguishes me in terms of how I see cases, approach them, and my strategies and tactics in court," said Bruno. "Winning this award is a tremendous honor. The quality of the nominees and history of excellence that every past winner has demonstrated is truly humbling."

No stranger to winning verdicts, Bruno won his first case just one month after passing the bar in 2002, and since then has gone on to try over 150 trials, resulting in numerous seven and eight figure verdicts. He has been named as a National Trial Lawyers Top 100 Trial Lawyers every year since 2014 and a Southern California SuperLawyer every year since 2007.

OCTLA will be hosting an award celebration on Saturday, December 1, 2018 at 5:30 PM at The Westin South Coast Plaza.

The California law firm of Carpenter, Zuckerman, & Rowley (CZR) has over 100 employees dedicated to fighting for the rights of the injured. CZR is dedicated to helping clients recover the compensation they deserve for their injuries. CZR's in-house team is able to handle any type of personal injury case, and has the experience and resources necessary to take cases to trial. For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit www.CZRlaw.com today.

