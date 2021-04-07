Carpenters Union Announces Campaign to Fight Construction Industry Tax Fraud

CHICAGO, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chicago Regional Council of Carpenters is launching an aggressive campaign to raise public awareness about pervasive tax fraud in the construction industry and calling on elected officials to help crack down on subcontractors who cheat the system.

In coordination with the 500,000-member United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America, the Chicago Regional Council and its 30,000 hardworking men and women are standing up and joining workers across North America for 'Tax Fraud Days of Action' April 13 – 16. The Council has numerous events planned across the state that will include appearances by the Attorney General, Comptroller, Treasurer and other statewide officials to clearly explain how much tax revenue and insurance compensation the State of Illinois is losing because tax fraud has been left unchecked.

"Construction industry tax fraud affects ever man, woman and child in Illinois," said Gary Perinar, Executive Secretary Treasurer of the Chicago Regional Council of Carpenters. "Every time an unscrupulous contractor cheats the system and doesn't pay the state what they owe, that means less money in the public coffers for education, public safety, healthcare and other essential services. We're calling on our elected officials at the local, state and federal levels to hold cheating contractors accountable and help ease the burden on taxpayers."

In the construction industry, tax fraud most often comes in two forms: paying employees in cash, and purposely misclassifying employees as independent contractors. When this occurs, the state loses out on key revenue because cheating contractors are not paying income taxes, employment taxes for Social Security and Medicare, and contributions for workers' compensation and unemployment insurance.

A recent study from the Illinois Economic Policy Institute said 20 percent of construction workers in Illinois are victims of payroll fraud. Factoring in lost wages and benefits, this cost the state $186 million in lost revenue in 2018.

