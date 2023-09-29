Carpentry Services Market size to grow by USD 96.44 billion from 2022 to 2027 | The Market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Airtasker Pty Ltd., Carpenter Lane and CarpentryWork.SG, and many more

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Carpentry Services Market is projected to increase by USD 96.44 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.98%, during the forecast period. The carpentry services market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer carpentry services market are Airtasker Pty Ltd., Carpenter Lane, CarpentryWork.SG, Cedar Slate Home Services, Colourful Interiors Pvt. Ltd., Dubai Carpenter, Home Reno Pte. Ltd., Houzz Inc., InterActiveCorp, MQ DESIGN and BUILDER, Neighborly Co., Nolan Painting Inc., PEDEMONTE WOODWORKING LLC, Premend Services, Sarvaloka Services On Call Pvt. Ltd., The Home Depot Inc., The ServiceMaster Co. LLC, Urbanclap Technologies India Pvt. Ltd., Woodfellas Carpentry and Joinery Ltd., and Woodfellas Ltd.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Carpentry Services Market 2023-2027
Carpentry Services Market 2023 – 2027: Company Offering:

Woodfellas Ltd.: The company offers carpentry services such as custom furniture, cabinetry, and staircases.

Carpentry Services Market 2023 – 2027: Geographical Analysis:

By Geography, the market is classified as APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. APAC will have the largest share of the market

During the forecast period, it is anticipated that the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region will account for 43% of the global market growth. Key countries such as China, Japan, and India play a significant role in driving the growth of the carpentry services market in APAC. The increase in on-demand carpentry services in this region can be attributed to the rising number of smartphone and internet users, granting them convenient access to specialized service applications.

Carpentry Services Market 2023 – 2027: Segmentation:

This carpentry services market report extensively covers market segmentation by type (finish services and rough services), application (residential, commercial, and industrial),

The finish services segment is expected to experience substantial growth during the forecast period. Finish carpentry services encompass tasks such as designing, supplying, and installing accent walls, baseboards, architraves, and various other fittings. The rising number of new homes being constructed creates an opportunity for market expansion, given that many of these new residences come equipped with storage cabinets and furniture in need of the final changes.

Carpentry Services Market 2023 – 2027: Market dynamics:

  • Impactful driver- Growing demand for on-demand carpentry services
  • Key Trend - Increasing influence of digital media
  • Major Challenges - The lack of a standard pricing model for carpentry services

FAQS

  • How do the major trends impact the market?
  • How big is the APAC market?
  • How do the key drivers and challenges impact the market?

TOC:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Type

7 Market Segmentation by Application

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Vendor Landscape

12 Vendor Analysis

13 Appendix

