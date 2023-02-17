Carpet Flooring Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028: Increasing Demand from Transportation Sector Boosts Growth

DUBLIN, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Carpet Flooring Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The carpet flooring market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 5.74% from 2022 to 2028. Remodeling activities are one of the major opportunities for vendors in the carpet flooring market.

Remodeling means modifying the interiors and exteriors of the existing structure and involves upgradation according to recent trends. It involves alterations, maintenance, repairs, and various additions. Re-innovations make old space interesting, and because of this, people across the world are investing significantly in home renovation and improvement activities.



However, there is less demand for carpet flooring from the renovations and home remodeling homes sector in developing and underdeveloped countries in the regions such as Latin America, Middle East & Africa, and APAC. Therefore, regions such as North America and Europe are anticipated to generate the highest demand for carpet flooring during renovation and home improvement activities. However, improving economies in countries such as India, Brazil, Mexico, and few others in both residential and commercial sectors are expected to create significant potential for the growth of carpet flooring during renovations.





Market Dynamics

Market Opportunities & Trends

Escalating Demand for Carpet Tiles

Rise in Renovation and Remodeling Activities

Rising Demand for Sustainable Carpets

Market Growth Enablers

Growth of Hospitality Industry

Hotel Construction

Rising Demand in Automotive Industry

Increasing Demand from Transportation Sector

Market Restraints

High Maintenance & Initial Cost

Availability of Other Substitutes

Lack of Skilled Labor





SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS

INSIGHTS BY PRODUCT



The global broadloom carpet flooring market was valued at USD 51 billion in 2022 and dominated the product segment. However, the industry for carpet tiles is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period owing to rising demand for modular and innovative designs and eco-friendly carpets. Broadloom Carpets are not easy to recycle and reuse, but carpet tiles can be easily recycled as they are small in pieces. People in low- and middle-income areas have less affordability, so they refrain from choosing carpet tiles. Moreover, shifting towards eco-friendly products has driven demand for carpet tiles in the flooring market.



Segmentation by Product

Broadloom Carpet

Carpet Tiles

INSIGHTS BY APPLICATION



The replacement segment dominates the industry, accounting for over 59% of the share. The advent of technology, raw materials, durability, appearance, smoothness, comfort, hardness, fire resistance, and maintenance for remodeling flooring are propelling the demand for replacing carpet flooring.



However, even though replacing carpet flooring currently dominates the global carpet flooring market, demand for replacement is expected to witness a CAGR of around 6% compared to over 5% for new installation. Significantly increasing construction activities, rapid infrastructural development, rising government concern in new buildings, and significantly increasing installment of new carpet tiles are expected to boost the demand for new installation.



Segmentation by Application

New Installation

Replacement

INSIGHTS BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL



The global offline carpet flooring market was valued at USD 53.88 billion in 2022 and dominated the distribution channel segment. Carpet Floorings are mainly sold through offline distribution channels, such as specialty stores, dealerships and distributors, supermarkets, and hypermarkets. Moreover, the distribution environment is rapidly evolving, with systems and processes being upgraded at a rapid pace. Changes are being spurred by expanding competition, accelerating digitization, constant disintermediation, and consumerization of expectations. B2B commerce is witnessing an increase in expectations largely associated with B2C, such as transparent pricing, communities, and social connections. This is expected to continue further, focusing on lowering costs, improving efficiencies, and opening new opportunities.



Segmentation by Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

INSIGHT BY END-USER



The global carpet flooring market has been broadly classified into residential, commercial, and transportation by end-users. Presently the carpet flooring market has been dominated by residential, accounting for around 46-47% share in the industry. The higher industry share is due to the rise in global housing units and growing demand for carpet flooring across various regions. Rising urbanization and growing per capita income have driven demand for architectural projects for building and construction, thereby increasing the demand for carpet flooring in the industry. The growth in population in the APAC region is boosting residential construction, along with new housing projects by the government. The advent of technology, raw materials, durability, appearance, smoothness, comfort, and luxury propel the demand for replacement carpet flooring.



Segmentation by End-User

Residential

Commercial

Offices

Hospitality

Education

Sports & Entertainment

Retail

Medical & Care Centers

Other End- Users

Transportation

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS



North America accounted for the largest carpet flooring market share of over 35% in 2022. The region holds a significant share of the global industry owing to the huge penetration of commercial and residential sectors and the high disposable income of consumers. By 2050, commercial building floor space is expected to reach 126.1 billion square feet. This, in turn, reflects the huge potential for the growing demand for carpet flooring. Moreover, North America is home to a developed retail sector that witnesses millions of people walking in daily. This creates a requirement for robust, sound-absorbent, slip-resistant flooring, which has driven demand for carpet flooring in North America.



Segmentation by Geography

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

APAC

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia

UAE

Turkey

South Africa

Key Vendors

Beaulieu International Group (B.I.G.)

Interface

MOHAWK INDUSTRIES, INC.

The Dixie Group

Tarkett

ORIENTAL WEAVERS

Victoria

Other Prominent Vendors

Axminster Carpets

Betap

Brintons Carpets

Brumark

Cormar Carpet

Dorsett Industries

ege

Forbo Flooring

Gerflor Group

Kane Carpet

Mannington Mills

Milliken

Shaw Industries Group

Suminoe Textile Group

Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats



6 Premium Insights



7 Market at a Glance



8 Introduction



9 Market Opportunities & Trends



10 Market Growth Enablers



11 Market Restraints



12 Market Landscape



13 Product



14 Application



15 Distribution Channel



16 End-User



17 Geography



18 North America



19 APAC



20 Europe



21 Middle East & Africa



22 Latin America



23 Competitive Landscape



24 Key Company Profiles



25 Other Prominent Vendors



26 Report Summary



27 Quantitative Summary



28 Appendix



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Beaulieu International Group (B.I.G.)

Interface

MOHAWK INDUSTRIES, INC.

The Dixie Group

Tarkett

ORIENTAL WEAVERS

Victoria

Axminster Carpets

Betap

Brintons Carpets

Brumark

Cormar Carpet

Dorsett Industries

ege

Forbo Flooring

Gerflor Group

Kane Carpet

Mannington Mills

Milliken

Shaw Industries Group

Suminoe Textile Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lwnoc1-flooring?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets