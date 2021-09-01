Carpets And Rugs Market from Home Furnishings Industry to Record Growth Worth $ 5.03 billion during 2021-2025 |17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Factors such as surging growth in the number of residential and commercial construction activities, rising number of renovations and remodeling activities, and increasing consumers' preference for interior designs will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the high cost of raw materials and challenges associated with waste disposal will limit market growth during the forecast period.

Carpets and Rugs Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Carpets and Rugs Market is segmented as below:

End-user

Residential



Commercial

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



MEA



South America

Carpets and Rugs Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The carpets and rugs market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Some of the major vendors of the carpets and rugs market in the home furnishings industry include Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Inter IKEA Holding BV, Interface Inc., Milliken and Company, Mohawk Industries Inc., Oriental Weavers Group, Tai Ping, Tarkett Group, The Dixie Group Inc., and Victoria Plc.

To help businesses improve their market position and leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the carpets and rugs market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

The report also covers the following areas:

Carpets and Rugs Market size

Carpets and Rugs Market trends

Carpets and Rugs Market industry analysis

Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.

Carpets and Rugs Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist carpets and rugs market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the carpets and rugs market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the carpets and rugs market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of carpets and rugs market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Inter IKEA Holding BV

Interface Inc.

Milliken and Company

Mohawk Industries Inc.

Oriental Weavers Group

Tai Ping

Tarkett Group

The Dixie Group Inc.

Victoria Plc

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

