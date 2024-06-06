Carpets and Rugs Market size is set to grow by USD 11.2 billion from 2024-2028, Consumer's increasing preference for home decor to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global carpets and rugs market size is estimated to grow by USD 11.2 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 4.45% during the forecast period. The eco-friendly carpets and rugs market is experiencing growth due to increasing consumer preference for sustainable flooring solutions. Natural materials like jute, cotton, wool, and sisal are popular choices, offering benefits such as biodegradability, renewability, and insulation. Jute and sisal rugs, in particular, are in demand for their moisture-regulating and stain-resistant properties. Eco-friendly carpets, including those made from recycled materials and organic self-sustaining ones, are gaining traction due to their allergen-free and chemical-irritant-free nature. Brands like Shaw and Mohawk are leading the way in this market, catering to the rising demand for sustainable flooring options. This trend is expected to continue driving the growth of the global carpets and rugs market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global carpets and rugs market 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Material (Nylon, Polypropylene, Polyester, and Others), End-user (Residential and Commercial), and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America) Region Covered North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Key companies profiled Bhadohi Rug Co., BRINTONS AGNELLA Ltd., Capel Inc., Engineered Floors LLC, Harounian Rugs International, House of Tai Ping, Inter IKEA Holding B.V., Koch Industries Inc., Lowes Co. Inc., Mannington Mills Inc., Milliken and Co., Mohawk Industries Inc., Oriental Weavers Group, RUGS INC., Saraswati Global Pvt. Ltd., Stark Carpet Corp., Tarkett Group, TAT MING FLOORING, The Home Depot Inc., and Victoria Plc

The Carpets and Rugs market is experiencing significant growth, with increasing demand for decorative floor coverings. Consumers are looking for a variety of options, including contemporary carpets and traditional rugs. Carpet technology continues to advance, with new materials and production methods leading to improved durability and design flexibility.

Sustainability is also a trend, with many manufacturers focusing on eco-friendly production processes and materials. Additionally, personalization is becoming increasingly important, with custom-made carpets and rugs gaining popularity. The market is also seeing growth in emerging markets, particularly in Asia and the Middle East. Overall, the Carpets and Rugs market is expected to continue its strong growth trajectory in the coming years.

Market Challenges

Commercial carpet and rug sales face challenges from the growing popularity of luxury vinyl tiles (LVTs) in the commercial construction sector. Major manufacturers, including Mohawk, Shaw, Tarkett, and Mannington, are expanding their LVT offerings, targeting this market.

While concerns about phthalates once hindered LVT adoption, phthalate-free alternatives have since emerged. Despite not providing the same benefits as carpets, such as cushioning and a soft touch, LVTs offer advantages in durability, maintenance, and lifecycle, potentially limiting carpet and rug market growth.

The carpets and rugs market faces several challenges. Devices, such as insulation and underlay, are essential for carpet installation. However, finding the correct fit and size can be difficult for consumers. Consumers also look for durability and easy maintenance in their carpet and rug purchases. Carpets and rugs come in various materials like nylon, polypropylene, and wool. Each material has its advantages and disadvantages.

For instance, wool is eco-friendly but requires special care, while nylon is durable but less breathable. Another challenge is the increasing popularity of alternative flooring options like laminate and hardwood. Carpet manufacturers must differentiate their products by offering unique features, such as stain resistance and comfort. Moreover, the rise of e-commerce platforms has changed the buying behavior of consumers.

They now prefer to shop online for convenience and a wider selection of options. Carpet retailers must adapt to this trend and offer a seamless online shopping experience. Lastly, the cost of raw materials and production can significantly impact the pricing of carpets and rugs. Fluctuations in these costs can make it challenging for retailers to maintain consistent pricing and profitability.

Segment Overview

Material 1.1 Nylon

1.2 Polypropylene

1.3 Polyester

1.4 Others End-user 2.1 Residential

2.2 Commercial Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 APAC

3.3 Europe

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America

1.1 Nylon- Nylon is a popular material in the carpets and rugs market due to its durability, resilience, and stain-resistant properties. Its ability to maintain vibrant colors and withstand heavy foot traffic makes it ideal for commercial and residential spaces. Manufacturers offer various color options and design possibilities, making nylon an affordable and versatile choice. Innovations such as antimicrobial properties and sustainable options further enhance its appeal to consumers. The demand for nylon carpets and rugs is expected to grow due to these performance and sustainability advantages.

Research Analysis

In the developed world, the carpets and rugs market caters to the aesthetics and insulation needs of new dwelling buildings and construction projects, particularly in cold climates. Amidst economic uncertainties, alternative solutions like non-slip flooring and concrete floors gain traction. However, contemporary area rugs and carpet tiles continue to be popular choices for interior decoration due to their versatility and affordability.

Rules and regulations play a crucial role in market positioning, influencing stakeholders' purchasing power parity. Micro-economic factors, human emotions, and financial tools further impact pricing signals and financial performance analysis. Competitors in the market employ various strategies, as depicted in the Ansoff matrix, to cater to consumer inclination and meet housing starts demands.

Market Research Overview

The Carpets and Rugs market encompasses a wide range of flooring solutions, including woven, tufted, and flat-woven carpets, as well as area rugs. These floor coverings are available in various materials such as wool, silk, nylon, polyester, and jute. The market caters to diverse consumer preferences, with offerings in various colors, patterns, and textures. Flooring solutions in this category are known for their ability to add warmth, comfort, and style to living spaces.

The demand for carpets and rugs is driven by factors such as increasing disposable income, urbanization, and the desire for unique and personalized home decor. Additionally, advancements in manufacturing technologies have led to the production of high-quality, durable, and affordable options. The market is expected to grow steadily in the coming years, driven by these factors and increasing consumer awareness about the benefits of these flooring solutions.

