Carpets And Rugs Market to grow by USD 10.64 billion from 2022 to 2027; Engineered Floors LLC, Harounian Rugs International, House of Tai Ping, Inter IKEA Holding B.V., Koch Industries Inc., among key companies- Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The carpets and rugs market is estimated to grow by USD 10.64 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.4%. The carpets and rugs market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer carpets and rugs market are Bhadohi Rug Co., BRINTONS AGNELLA Ltd., Capel Inc., Engineered Floors LLC, Harounian Rugs International, House of Tai Ping, Inter IKEA Holding B.V., Koch Industries Inc., Lowes Co. Inc., Mannington Mills Inc., Milliken and Co., Mohawk Industries Inc., Oriental Weavers Group, RUGS INC., Saraswati Global Pvt. Ltd., Stark Carpet Corp., Tarkett Group, TAT MING FLOORING, The Home Depot Inc., and Victoria Plc.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Carpets and Rugs Market 2023-2027

Company Offering:

BRINTONS AGNELLA Ltd: The company offers carpets and rugs such as Agnus Francis silver, Agnus Gazelle pepper, and Agnus Matilda midnight.

The company offers carpets and rugs such as silver, Agnus Gazelle pepper, and midnight. Capel Inc: The company offers carpets and rugs such as Sea glass ocean blue, Gramercy Tan, and Bonneville Denim.

The company offers carpets and rugs such as Sea glass ocean blue, Gramercy Tan, and Bonneville Denim. Engineered Floors LLC: The company offers carpets and rugs such as Silver Liningiv, Stellar, and Gold standard I.

The company offers carpets and rugs such as Silver Liningiv, Stellar, and Gold standard I.

By Geography, the market is classified as North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America. APAC will have the largest share of the market.

Another region offering significant growth opportunities to companies is North America. Some of the major markets which are significantly contributing to the market in North America are the US and Canada as the region has a strong culture of home improvement and renovation. As a result, such preferences are compatible with the use of carpets and rugs made using natural fibers, recycled materials, or environmentally friendly manufacturing processes. Hence, such factors drive the market growth in North America during the forecast period.

Impactful driver- Consumers' increasing preference for home decor

Consumers' increasing preference for home decor Key Trend - Rising demand for eco-friendly carpets and rugs

- Rising demand for eco-friendly carpets and rugs Major Challenges - High cost of raw materials used in carpets and rugs

Market Segmentation

The market share growth by the nylon segment will be significant during the forecast period. One of the most commonly used d materials for carpet production is nylon due to its excellent properties and performance. In addition, it has high durability and resilience. Hence, such factors are expected to fuel the growth of this segment which in turn will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Carpets And Rugs Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.4% YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.11 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Key countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany

TOC:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Material

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

