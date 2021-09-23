Carpets And Rugs Market to Record Incremental Growth of $ 5.03 Bn during 2021-2025 | Technavio

Sep 23, 2021, 20:00 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The carpets and rugs market research report provides a detailed analysis of emerging market trends, regional outlook, and competitive landscape and comprehensive analysis of different market segments. The carpets and rugs market is poised to grow by $ 5.03 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 2.59% during the forecast period.
Get Free Sample Report of Carpets And Rugs Market in MINUTES
All major aspects, including detailed analysis of market overview, market drivers, opportunities, and potential applications, are covered. Both qualitative and quantitative analysis is focused to help businesses make better decisions.
Top Key players of Carpets And Rugs Market:
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
- Inter IKEA Holding BV
- Interface Inc.
- Milliken and Company
- Mohawk Industries Inc.
- Oriental Weavers Group
- Tai Ping
- Tarkett Group
- The Dixie Group Inc.
- Victoria Plc
The carpets and rugs market will be impeded by intense competition from LVTs. However, growth in the number of residential and commercial construction activities will drive market growth during the forecast period.
To Learn About Other Drivers, Trends, And Challenges, Download Our Free Sample
Carpets And Rugs Market Segmentation:
- Carpets And Rugs Market Split by End-user
- Residential
- Commercial
- Carpets And Rugs Market Split by Geography
- North America
- APAC
- Europe
- MEA
- South America
The regional distribution of the carpets and rugs market is considered for analysis, the result of which is utilized to estimate the performance of the international market during 2021-2025. The carpets and rugs market research report sheds light on foremost regions: North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America
Imperative Insights on the following aspects:
- What was the size of the global carpets and rugs industry by value in 2020?
- What will be the size of the global carpets and rugs industry in 2025?
- What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global carpets and rugs industry?
- How has the industry performed over the last five years?
- What are the main segments that make up the global carpets and rugs market?
Wish to Subscribe? Register for a 14 Day Free Trial Today!
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Related Reports:
Area Rugs Market by Application, Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Home Textile Retail Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
The carpets and rugs market research report presents critical information and factual data about the carpets and rugs industry, with an overall statistical study of this market based on market drivers, market limitations, and its future prospects. The widespread trends and opportunities are also taken into consideration in the carpets and rugs market study.
The product range of the carpets and rugs industry is examined based on their production chain, pricing of products, and the profit generated by them. Various regional markets are analyzed in the carpets and rugs market research report, and the production volume and efficacy across the world are discussed.
Why buy?
- Identify growth strategies across markets
- Track competitor gains and losses in market share
- Know the financial performance of competitors with better insight
The carpets and rugs market research report analyzes various key segments based on end-user and geography. The regional distribution of the carpets and rugs market across the globe is considered for analysis, the result of which is utilized to estimate the performance of the carpets and rugs market during 2021-2025.
Browse Carpets And Rugs Market-related details. Download Our Free Sample!
Table of Content:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
- Inter IKEA Holding BV
- Interface Inc.
- Milliken and Company
- Mohawk Industries Inc.
- Oriental Weavers Group
- Tai Ping
- Tarkett Group
- The Dixie Group Inc.
- Victoria Plc
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact Us:
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article