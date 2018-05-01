CarPrint Green Driving App Helps Drivers Save Money and Fight Climate Change

WASHINGTON, May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- May is National Eco-driving Month, and there's no better way for drivers to celebrate than by stepping up their driving style. The CarPrint eco-driving app makes reducing carbon footprints easier than ever.

Eco-driving is a well-established and simple concept, reducing fuel use by 5 to 25 percent. Consequently, truck drivers have been doing it for years because they know it saves them lots of money.

CarPrint App on Dashboard Cell Phone On-Board Diagnostics (OBD) scanner

"CarPrint is like a sports app for your driving and it makes driving fun," says Scott Osberg, the app's developer. The app complements vehicle fuel economy gauges and measures eco-driving success trip-by-trip and over the long term. The CarPrint green driving app tracks fuel use, speed, and distance traveled second-by-second to calculate the vehicle's fuel economy and environmental impact.

CarPrint turns driving into a (safe) game. Drivers win by beating their vehicle's fuel economy ratings for city and highway driving.

Driving efficiently can not only save people money, but it reduces wear and tear on the vehicle and makes for safer driving. After all, the key to eco-driving is to pay attention to anticipate movements of other vehicles, traffic signals, and the like.

"CarPrint takes the boredom out of driving, reduces your carbon footprint, and saves you money. What's not to like about that?" says Osberg.

The average American driver spends 280 hours driving a year. That's 7 full work weeks in the car!

The average driver spews about 5 tons of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere each year. Improving fuel economy by 20% keeps one ton of carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere.

Using CarPrint helps drivers learn a more relaxed and mindful driving style that saves money and helps fight climate change.

In honor of National Eco-driving Month, here are 8 eco-driving tips that reduce fuel consumption and air pollution.

C ruise control - Minimizing speed variation saves fuel A nticipate traffic signals and other road users R elax- Chill out; weaving through traffic wastes fuel P lan - Use Google Maps or Waze to time your trips & avoid traffic R educe speed - Limit high speeds over 65 mph I dling gets you ZERO MPG N o extra weight - Don't use the trunk for storage T ires - Keep them inflated and rotated as directed

To track users' eco-driving progress, the app uses an on-board data (OBD) scanner paired with the driver's Android or iOS mobile phone or tablet. The scanner plugs into the OBD port near the steering wheel. It transmits driving data via Bluetooth to the driver's mobile device and then data is uploaded to CarPrint, where numbers are crunched. Players can see their own results and see group data on other drivers, as well as compete in the monthly competition to be the best eco-driver.

"With summer driving season underway and gas prices on the rise, it's a great time to start saving fuel and money by eco-driving," says Osberg.

For more information, contact:

Scott Osberg (President and Co-founder) 194104@email4pr.com / 540.987.8713

CarPrint Website

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/carprint-green-driving-app-helps-drivers-save-money-and-fight-climate-change-300639839.html

SOURCE CarPrint