Carr Companies Rebrands to CarrAmerica, Embracing a Bright Future

WASHINGTON, July 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a significant move to honor its legacy and mark a new chapter in its storied history, Carr Companies proudly announces its rebranding to CarrAmerica. This transformation reflects Carr Companies' enduring commitment to community building and a bright future dedicated to innovation and growth.

A Legacy of Excellence

Founded by Oliver T. Carr Jr., Carr Companies has been a cornerstone in the development and revitalization of Washington, D.C., and beyond. Over the course of Mr. Carr's career, his companies have developed over 11 million square feet of office, retail, residential, and hotel properties, and managed over 26.3 million square feet of commercial space across the United States. Oliver Carr's visionary leadership and dedication to America's future has been paramount in shaping the National Capital Region.

Looking Ahead: CarrAmerica

CarrAmerica reaffirms its mission to create vibrant, thriving communities. Carr Companies' rebranding is not just a change in name but a renewed pledge to enhance the quality of life through innovative spaces and sustainable developments. CarrAmerica will continue to build on its rich history by focusing on:

Community Centers: Serving as the heart of neighborhoods, fostering connections, and bringing people together.

Workplaces: Offering state-of-the-art environments designed to inspire productivity and collaboration.

Homes: Creating smart, sustainable living spaces where families can thrive.

Hotels: Partnering with top hospitality brands to provide exceptional experiences for our guests.

Community Initiatives: Advocating for green spaces, safe streets, and vibrant communities through the Community Center Club.

"Building community is deeply rooted in our history. We are excited about this new emphasis in our work as we move forward," Oliver T. Carr, Jr. - Chairman, CarrAmerica.

CarrAmerica is poised to lead the way in community development, ensuring that every project undertaken contributes to a sustainable and connected future. You are invited to explore the new website and join CarrAmerica in this exciting journey.

About CarrAmerica:

CarrAmerica, formerly known as Carr Companies, has been building homes, hotels, workplaces, and communities since its inception. CarrAmerica's mission is to create spaces where people can thrive, fostering connections and enhancing the quality of life for all. Visit the new website to learn more about CarrAmerica's innovative projects and community-focused initiatives.

Learn more by visit the CarrAmerica at www.carramerica.com

