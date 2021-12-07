Carr Properties Becomes First Commercial Real Estate Owner to Make Portfolio-Wide Commitment to Indoor Air Quality Monitoring with IoT Integration Partner Senseware

VIENNA, Va., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Carr Properties , a leading owner, operator, developer, and acquiror of high-quality commercial properties in the Washington, D.C., Boston and Austin markets, announces its partnership with Senseware to add real-time indoor air quality (IAQ) monitoring to all of its properties. The COVID-19 pandemic has underscored the critical role air quality plays in people's health and wellness. Carr Properties' partnership with Senseware reflects the company's continued commitment to promoting the safety and well-being of their customers and guests.

Carr Properties conducted comprehensive testing, including on-site analyses of several air quality solutions, before choosing Senseware: An Internet of Things (IoT) platform with the only customizable indoor air quality solution on the market. It provides instantaneous assurance to building stakeholders through sensor-based technology.

"Carr Properties is proud to be the first commercial real estate owner to implement this portfolio-wide safety measure using Senseware" said Oliver Carr, CEO of Carr Properties. "Our customers' well-being is our top priority and this effort to consistently monitor the air quality across all of our buildings is just one of our efforts to create a healthy environment for our customers."

Carr Properties will use Senseware's IAQ monitoring platform to run buildings more efficiently through use of automation and building IoT services. Enhanced monitoring through state-of-the-art tools, such as Digital Twin and Augmented Reality, position Carr to deliver real-time and more accurate environmental adjustments.

This partnership is just one aspect of Carr Properties' building automation initiatives. Earlier this month, Carr Properties was recognized at the annual Realcomm | IBcon 2021 conference for "Best Use of Automation" in the Commercial Real Estate category, highlighting the company's effort to "apply an extraordinary level of automation, technology and innovation to business processes."

"Real-time air quality monitoring will soon become a must in every office and Carr Properties is pioneering the way." said Serene Almomen, CEO of Senseware. "Our specialty is creating future proof solutions that evolve with the industry. We are constantly incorporating the latest generation of sensors into our full-scope platform that rapidly tracks and reports on air quality, energy efficiency, environmental factors and more."

During November, Carr Properties was also awarded the WELL Health-Safety seal on its 13 eligible buildings. This rating is informed by the WELL Being Standard and more than 600 experts from the Task Force on COVID-19. Buildings with this rating pass evidence-based measures of safety and have been third party verified. Using Senseware's IoT real-time indoor air quality solutions is the next step in welcoming people back to the office with the promise of clean and healthy indoor air quality.

About Senseware:

Senseware is a first of its kind sensor-based technology platform with 40 patents. It provides real-time assurance to the entire built environment stakeholders. Building owners, engineers, and facilities managers gain visibility into critical areas such as indoor air quality, energy consumption, risk of water leaks, equipment status, and more. Since no two buildings are the same, the Senseware platform is fully customizable. Get assurance today through real-time data and into the future with the flexibility to monitor more. Visit: senseware.co

About Carr Properties:

Carr Properties is a privately held real estate investment trust that owns, manages, acquires, and develops high-quality properties in Washington, D.C., Boston, Massachusetts, and Austin, Texas. The company currently owns a portfolio of 17 commercial office properties totaling approximately 5.7 million square feet with one development project that will add a further 1.0 million square feet of trophy-quality office space to the company's portfolio. Additionally, Carr Properties currently manages four third-party properties, totaling 1.6 million square feet. For more information, please visit carrprop.com .

Media Contact:

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Senseware