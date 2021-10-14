Carr Properties Partners with Eden Health to Bring Premium Healthcare Amenities to The Hub

WASHINGTON, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Carr Properties and Eden Health announced today a partnership to bring premium healthcare amenities to customers at The Hub, a Class-A office building located at 1615 L Street NW in Washington, D.C. Customers at The Hub and other Carr Properties Washington, DC downtown properties will have access to a dedicated on-site team of healthcare professionals offering primary care, mental health, physical therapy, insurance navigation, and 24/7 virtual care services.

As part of the partnership with Eden Health, Carr Properties has arranged for a significant amount of complimentary and discounted memberships for their customers to ensure that they have access to premium healthcare through Eden Health's innovative care model.

"At Carr Properties, caring for our customers is of the utmost importance, so we are delighted to offer this premium healthcare amenity to our Carr Experience suite of services.," said Oliver Carr, CEO of Carr Properties. "Through our partnership with Eden Health and sponsorship of memberships for our customers , we will give our customers the ability to tap into this amazing and convenient service to support their health and overall wellbeing."

This partnership is Eden Health's first physical clinic location in Washington D.C., providing healthcare to customers across the 420,000 square-foot property. Eden Health, which recently expanded into Chicago and Boston, gives patients – and their families – access to integrated medical services via in-person clinic visits or mobile telehealth appointments, enabling a personalized, proactive care healthcare approach across multiple channels.

Eden Health provides exceptional, hybrid primary care, connecting patients to a dedicated, tech-empowered care team, integrating virtual and in-person primary care, behavioral health, and physical therapy in a collaborative model. Eden Health's on-site medical locations help customers lower insurance claims costs, but also drastically reduces absenteeism and traveling to off-site medical offices, helping employees save time and increase productivity.

"Corporate America as we know it has changed. Health and wellness are now one of the top priorities and employers must accommodate to the new normal as employees begin returning to the office," said Matt McCambridge, CEO and co-founder of Eden Health. "We're thrilled to be partnering with Carr Properties to offer their customers premium healthcare as they re-enter the office."

To accommodate patients, Eden Health is growing an already robust team of licensed clinicians to operate at each new location. For more information on job opportunities, please visit www.edenhealth.com .

About Carr Properties:

Carr Properties is a privately held real estate investment trust that owns, manages, acquires, and develops high-quality properties in Washington, D.C., Boston, Massachusetts, and Austin, Texas. The company currently owns a portfolio of 14 commercial office properties totaling approximately 4.7 million square feet and maintains a pipeline of three development projects that will add a further 2.0 million square feet of trophy-quality office space to the company's portfolio. Additionally, Carr Properties currently manages six third-party properties, totaling 2.6 million square feet. Carr Properties continues to expand through strategic investments in the Washington, D.C., Massachusetts, and Texas markets. For more information, please visit carrprop.com.

About Eden Health

Eden Health is a nationally recognized medical practice that makes it easier for HR teams to get their employees great medical care. Eden Health's Care Team offers employees digital care around the clock, same-day in-person primary care, behavioral health services and benefits navigation, designed to empower bodies and minds so employees can focus on their lives with newfound energy. Eden Health also has industry-leading engagement: out of every 100 eligible employees, 66 of them have completed an Eden Health clinical encounter in the first 12 months, with an average member rating of 4.95 out of 5. To learn more, visit edenhealth.com.

