Carr, Riggs & Ingram and CRI Capital Advisors Prepare to Host Exit Strategy Webinar for Manufacturing Businesses

ENTERPRISE, Ala., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Carr, Riggs & Ingram (CRI) has announced a free webinar entitled, "Exit Strategies: Preparing Your Manufacturing Business for Transfer of Ownership," featuring partners from both CRI and CRI Capital Advisors. This webinar will take place on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at 10:00 a.m.

This live session will discuss the different items that manufacturing organizations should consider during a transfer of ownership. Presenters will explain the importance of developing a strategic plan well in advance to prepare a business for transfer and discuss the different options available when planning an exit strategy. Session attendees will be able to identify key operational areas that require assessment during the process. To register, please visit https://bit.ly/3sYLNWd.

CRI is a CPA and advisory firm located in more than 30 markets throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas. CRI's industry specializations include construction, government, banking/financial institutions, healthcare, insurance, not-for-profit, manufacturing, and distribution. CRI offers traditional and specialized services, including audit and assurance, business consulting and support, forensic accounting, IT auditing, retirement plan auditing, SEC compliance, business valuation, tax planning, and trusts and estates work. Additionally, CRI's portfolio companies deliver service organization control (SOC) reports, data analytics, investment banking, business consulting, retirement administration services, wealth management, payroll management, and trust and estate services. CRI is a top 25 nationally ranked accounting firm. For additional information, please visit CRIcpa.com.

