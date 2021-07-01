Carr, Riggs & Ingram Capital Advisors, LLC Assists Total Parts Plus, Inc. in the Sale of Its Operations and Assets to ParkerGale, LLC

MONTGOMERY, Ala., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Carr, Riggs & Ingram Capital Advisors, LLC (CRI Capital Advisors) is pleased to announce that Total Parts Plus Inc. (TPP) has completed the sale of its operations and assets to ParkerGale, LLC.

Total Parts Plus is the leading provider of parts data content for product environmental compliance and lifecycle management. TPP's data collection and validation services, along with its suite of software tools and applications, provide a comprehensive solution for data analysis and compliance reporting.

Carr, Riggs & Ingram Capital Advisors, LLC

CRI Capital Advisors acted as the sole investment banking advisor to Total Parts Plus Inc. throughout the transaction

About Carr, Riggs and Ingram Capital Advisors, LLC

CRI Capital Advisors, LLC is a merger and acquisitions-focused investment banking firm providing solutions to lower-middle market companies. Clients of the firm typically generate between $10 million and $200 million in annual sales with valuations ranging from $5 million to $150 million. The firm has experience across a broad range of industries including: manufacturing, healthcare, business services, energy services, and many others. The firm is a registered Broker Dealer with the Securities Exchange Commission and a member of FINRA and SIPC. Additional information is available on the firm's website, www.criadv.com

CRI Capital Advisors, LLC is an affiliated firm of Carr, Riggs & Ingram, LLC; a top 25 CPA firm in the country with more than 60 offices and more than 1,900 professionals across the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Media Contact

Paul Evans, Vice President

334-328-0988

[email protected]

