Carr, Riggs & Ingram (CRI) Opens Registration for Free Current Expected Credit Loss (CECL) Webinar and Dashboard Demonstration

ENTERPRISE, Ala., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Carr, Riggs & Ingram (CRI) has announced a complimentary webinar and software demonstration entitled "CECL: It's Getting WARM in Here," featuring CRI Partner Doug Mims and Banktrends President Michael Stinson, focusing on recent regulatory developments regarding CECL updates. This virtual event will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, at 2 p.m. CT.

This 60-minute live webinar will provide an overview and update on the latest Current Expected Credit Losses (CECL) guidance. Presenters will cover background information on the Weighted Average Remaining Maturity (WARM) method and next steps on the CECL preparation continuum. In addition, attendees can expect an in-depth demonstration of CRI's CECL dashboard that offers users a solution for CECL compliance support. Please click here to register for this free webcast.

About Carr, Riggs & Ingram, LLC

CRI is a CPA and advisory firm located in more than 30 markets throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas. CRI's industry specializations include construction, government, banking/financial institutions, healthcare, insurance, not-for-profit, manufacturing, and distribution. CRI offers traditional and specialized services, including audit and assurance, business consulting and support, forensic accounting, IT auditing, retirement plan auditing, SEC compliance, business valuation, tax planning, and trusts and estates work. Additionally, CRI's portfolio companies deliver service organization control (SOC) reports, data analytics, investment banking, business consulting, retirement administration services, wealth management, payroll management, and trust and estate services. CRI is a top 25 nationally ranked accounting firm. For additional information, please visit CRIcpa.com.

Media Contact

Cheryl Hunt, Director of Marketing

629.208.7705

[email protected]

