Carr, Riggs & Ingram (CRI) Prepares to Host Multi-Session Accounting Outsourcing Webinar Series Powered by Xero

ENTERPRISE, Ala., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Carr, Riggs & Ingram (CRI) has announced the first session of their three-part outsourced accounting webinar series entitled, "It's a Marathon, Not a Sprint: Going the Distance for Outsourced Accounting Success; Session One: Your Training Plan." This free live event, in collaboration with Xero, will feature CRI partners Martin Copeland and Stephanie Schuchardt discussing the planning and implementation steps necessary to maximize potential from collaborative accounting systems. This virtual session will take place on Thursday, July 22, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. (CT).

This live discussion will focus on the importance of avoiding wasted resources and costly mistakes that have the potential to jeopardize accounting process changes. Presenters will demonstrate how to get the most out of your accounting system as well as the importance of conversion balances, platform training, and quality control. Attendees will also gain insight into how to determine which business functions to operate through a new accounting system. A Xero Certified Advisor will also provide a live product walk-through, demonstrating which data to gather from an existing accounting system to successfully transfer to the Xero cloud accounting platform. Please click here to register for this virtual event.

CRI is a CPA and advisory firm located in more than 30 markets throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas. CRI's industry specializations include construction, government, banking/financial institutions, healthcare, insurance, not-for-profit, manufacturing, and distribution. CRI offers traditional and specialized services, including audit and assurance, business consulting and support, forensic accounting, IT auditing, retirement plan auditing, SEC compliance, business valuation, tax planning, and trusts and estates work. Additionally, CRI's portfolio companies deliver service organization control (SOC) reports, data analytics, investment banking, business consulting, retirement administration services, wealth management, payroll management, and trust and estate services. CRI is a top 25 nationally ranked accounting firm. For additional information, please visit CRIcpa.com.

